Galen College of Nursing Hosts Kentucky Governor and Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) for Historic Legislation
LOUISVILLE, KY, US, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing had the distinct honor of hosting the Kentucky Nurses Association's (KNA) first-ever Legislation session on May 26, 2023. The event focused on legislative opportunities and important issues impacting the nursing profession and marked a significant moment in history as Governor Andy Beshear signed landmark legislation aimed at safeguarding healthcare workers across the state.
The legislative session, held at the college’s state-of-the-art campus in Louisville, brought together nursing professionals, legislators, and stakeholders from the healthcare industry. "This event continues the focus on the legislative opportunities and important issues impacting the nursing profession that were highlighted at Kentucky Nurses Day at the Capitol in March 2023," Dolores White, KNA President.
The session culminated in an extraordinary moment when Governor Andy Beshear signed into law House Bill 176, a ground-breaking piece of legislation focused on protecting the rights and well-being of healthcare workers. The legislation comprises a comprehensive set of measures designed to address key concerns, including guidelines for developing workplace safety assessments, plans, and standards specific to preventing workplace violence against healthcare workers.
“We are immensely proud to have hosted the Kentucky Nurses Association Legislation Session at Galen College of Nursing,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of the College. “This event showcases the collective determination of our nursing community and the commitment to support those who tirelessly care for our communities. We commend Governor Beshear for his leadership in prioritizing the needs of healthcare workers.
Galen College of Nursing remains dedicated to fostering the growth and development of nursing professionals and supporting initiatives that elevate nursing education and the nursing profession. By hosting this momentous legislative session, the college reinforced its commitment to advocating for nurses and helping ensure the highest standards of patient care.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 12,000 students on its campuses in 17 campuses across 8 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website. Galen College of Nursing’s Roanoke Campus is provisionally certified to operate in Virginia by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV).
