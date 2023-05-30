Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Purdue Ruling

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld the bankruptcy plan that includes the agreement Attorney General Josh Stein reached with Purdue Pharma.

“Purdue Pharma and its owners the Sackler family helped create and fuel the opioid epidemic devastating our country. No amount of money will make things right. But because the Court just approved our agreement, North Carolina communities will receive at least $100 million, almost all of which will go to life-saving treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid addiction. In addition, Purdue Pharma as we know it will cease to exist, the Sacklers will be permanently barred from ever participating in the pharmaceutical business again, and they will personally pay $5.5 billion. Because of this deal, more people will live healthy lives free of addiction.”

