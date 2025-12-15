Attorney General Jeff Jackson Sues Uber for Deceptive Billing and Cancellation Practices

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, December 15, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson and a bipartisan coalition of 22 attorneys general sued Uber for making misleading claims about its Uber One subscription service, failing to provide a simple way for customers to cancel their subscriptions, and charging customers without their consent. The lawsuit, originally filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and amended today to add the states, alleges that Uber used deceptive and unfair practices in offering and selling Uber One subscription services.

“Uber broke the law,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “It used sly tactics to enroll customers in a service many of them didn’t want and didn’t know they were paying for and then threw up endless barriers when they tried to cancel. That’s why I’m taking them to court.”

Uber promoted its $9.99 a month Uber One subscription service as a way for customers to save money on rides and deliveries and told them they could cancel anytime. But Uber actually misled customers about how much they could save with Uber One and made it difficult to cancel after they signed up. In some instances, Uber required customers to go through as many as 23 screens, take at least 32 actions, and wait for a response from a customer service representative to cancel. At times, the Uber representative took so long to respond and process the cancellation that the customer was charged again for the subscription. Despite promising a free trial, Uber automatically charged people when they couldn’t overcome the cancellation hurdles and even billed some customers before their payment date.

An example of the cancellation hurdles some customers faced when they tried to cancel their Uber One subscription

Attorney General Jackson is asking the court for restitution, penalties, costs, and an injunction against Uber for alleged violations of North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and the federal Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson is joined in filing this lawsuit by the FTC, and the attorneys general of Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, as well as the District Attorney for Alameda County.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

