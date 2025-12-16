Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces Health Care Fraud Sentencing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that Giselle Alexandria Farrell was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,916.56 in restitution after pleading guilty to Medicaid provider fraud.

“North Carolinians rely on Medicaid for essential health care,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Families should be able to trust that providers are honest and that taxpayer dollars are handled responsibly. When that trust is violated, we’re going to hold those involved accountable.”

Farrell worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health, a Medicaid-funded home health agency. From June 13, 2022, to December 31, 2022, Farrell submitted false time sheets and service notes for personal care services for a child that were not provided. Relying on these timesheets, Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health then billed and was reimbursed from the North Carolina Medicaid program. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health paid Farrell based on these false claims. Farrell is no longer employed by the company.

The improper claims were reported to the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Medicaid Investigations Division. This conviction was obtained in collaboration with District Attorney Lorrin Freeman and the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,535,748 for the Federal fiscal year (FY) 2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,845,248, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

###