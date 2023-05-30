Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on June 13th, 2023

May 30, 2023

Annapolis, MD -The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, June 13, 2023 at 12 P.M. in person at Main Farm House (home of Carolyn Krome), Persimmon Tree Farm, 1030 Bloom Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. The meeting will be followed by the Horse Farm Conservation Field Day which features presentations by Kevin Atticks, Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, and Josh Kurtz, Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources, as well as tours of the farm’s best conservation practices.

For more information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or phone 240-344-0000.