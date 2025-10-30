Enrollment Period for Maryland’s 2025 Conservation Buffer Initiative Begins November 1st

October 30, 2025

Farmers Who Plant Forest Buffers Qualify for a $1,000/Acre Bonus Payment for Trees

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 30, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is excited to announce that the 2025-2026 enrollment period for its popular Conservation Buffer Initiative will run from November 1st, 2025 through April 30, 2026. To help Maryland meet its ambitious tree planting goals, qualifying farmers who plant forest buffers through this program will receive a one-time $1,000/acre signing bonus for trees along with the program’s standard incentive payment.

“Maryland’s Tree Solutions Now Act challenges Marylanders to plant 5 million native trees by 2031 to provide climate, environmental, and human health benefits,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I encourage farmers with marginal land next to streams or floodplains to plant trees to transform these areas into a valuable asset for both your farms and local water quality.”

Entering its sixth year, Maryland’s Conservation Buffer Initiative provides farmers with attractive incentive payments to plant buffers next to streams to improve water quality and support the state’s climate goals. Three types of buffers are eligible for funding and free technical assistance from local soil conservation districts under the program: forest buffers planted next to waterways, grass buffers planted next to waterways or field ditches, and watercourse access control areas adjacent to pastures. Program highlights include:

Payment rates range from $500 per acre for existing grass buffers to a maximum of $4,500 per acre to install a riparian forest buffer with pasture fencing.

Mowing and hay harvesting are allowed for on-farm use; nutrient applications are not.

Farmers receive 75% of the project cost upfront and the remaining 25% after verification of planting for new or improved buffers and 100% of the eligible payment for existing buffers that have been field-verified.

An extra one-time tree bonus payment of $1,000/acre for enrolled forest buffers is offered.

Annual maintenance payments are available for forest buffers during the first five years once planting is well-established.

Contracts are for 5 or 10 years.

Soil conservation districts can provide free technical assistance to get your buffer installed.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis based on availability of funding.

All work must be completed within one year of the Agreement’s signing date.

Farmers who want to install new buffers on land adjacent to waterways or improve existing buffers are encouraged to apply for this program. Applications and required forms are available on the website and at local soil conservation districts. Questions? Conservation experts at your local soil conservation district office are standing by to help you with your application.

