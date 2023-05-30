Inside NYS Aging: Issue 16 (June 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 16 (June 2023)

Message From NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen

NYSOFA begins comment period on draft Four-Year Plan: comments due June 14 The public commend period is now open (through June 14) on NYSOFA's draft Four-Year Plan. The Plan outlines NYSOFA's goals and objectives for assisting older residents, their families, and caregivers. It is a federal requirement and is submitted to the Administration on Community Living (ACL) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).



On May 18, NYSOFA released the draft Plan in a livestream which can be viewed here. The agency also held eight in-person forums across the state to engage the public and receive feedback.



Furthermore, as part of the Plan, NYSOFA shared the results of our recent Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults – the most comprehensive survey of its kind in New York State, offering responses from over 26,000 older adults. These results, along with submitted feedback, will help inform NYSOFA's final Four-Year Plan due to the federal government this summer.

How You and Your Community Can Participate

Please help spread the word about this effort and encourage older adults in your community to participate.



Your organization, your staff, and the public can submit comments using our survey , or you can e-mail your feedback to FourYearPlan@aging.ny.gov .



More information on the Plan



General information about the Plan is on NYSOFA’s website at https://aging.ny.gov/four-year-plan . There you can find an archive of our May 18 livestream and ways to submit comments.