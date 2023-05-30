Inside NYS Aging: Issue 16 (June 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 16 (June 2023)

|
Message From NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
NYSOFA begins comment period on draft Four-Year Plan: comments due June 14
The public commend period is now open (through June 14) on NYSOFA's draft Four-Year Plan. The Plan outlines NYSOFA's goals and objectives for assisting older residents, their families, and caregivers. It is a federal requirement and is submitted to the Administration on Community Living (ACL) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
On May 18, NYSOFA released the draft Plan in a livestream which can be viewed here. The agency also held eight in-person forums across the state to engage the public and receive feedback.
Furthermore, as part of the Plan, NYSOFA shared the results of our recent Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults – the most comprehensive survey of its kind in New York State, offering responses from over 26,000 older adults. These results, along with submitted feedback, will help inform NYSOFA's final Four-Year Plan due to the federal government this summer.
How You and Your Community Can Participate
Please help spread the word about this effort and encourage older adults in your community to participate.
Your organization, your staff, and the public can submit comments using our survey, or you can e-mail your feedback to FourYearPlan@aging.ny.gov.
More information on the Plan
General information about the Plan is on NYSOFA’s website at https://aging.ny.gov/four-year-plan. There you can find an archive of our May 18 livestream and ways to submit comments.
June 7 Master Plan for Aging Town Hall in NYC and Online
As part of the Master Plan for Aging (MPA) public engagement process, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) are holding a June 7 Town Hall in New York City from 10 a.m. to noon at Hunter College. Location information is below.
You are invited to join in person (or online) for this public engagement opportunity, as NYSDOH and NYSOFA begin to visit communities statewide, outlining progress on the Master Plan for Aging as part of a planned series to hear from the public on their priorities for the MPA.
Registration is required for this event. Please register here to attend in person.
Those not attending in person may view the event online by registering here.
Questions must be submitted in advance by June 4 to MPATownHall@health.ny.gov.
Master Plan for Aging Town Hall
June 7, 2023
10 a.m. to noon
Hunter College Silberman Campus
2180 Third Avenue
New York, NY
https://www.ny.gov/mpa
If You Work in Aging Services in NY, YOU Should Attend ACUU!
June 27 and 28, 2023
The 2023 ACUU conference will be a hybrid event of online streaming and in-person workshops hosted at The Desmond Hotel and Conference Center
The Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) conference is New York’s premier professional development conference for aging service professionals. Over 480 people attended last year. The aging services industry looks to this conference to learn about a broad range of subjects: innovative programs, best practices, and policies to support healthy living for aging New Yorkers.
Register and find more information at https://agingny.org/acuu/.
Replay: NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen Addresses Elder Law Forum
In case you missed it, watch NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen's remarks at the May 11 annual Elder Law Forum where he describes multiple initiatives for an Age Friendly New York. The Forum was attended by over 1,000 elder care professionals across the state, hosted by Pierro, Connor & Strauss.
During Older Americans Month in May, NYSOFA worked with PBS and public radio stations throughout New York State on a series called "Aging Together." The programs have focused on a wide range of issues affecting older adults.
NYSOFA, PBS Stations Continue Focus on "Aging Together"
On Mountain Lake PBS, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen joined Assemblyman Billy Jones, Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve and Clinton County Office for the Aging Director Darlene Collins in a wide-ranging interview on New York's Master Plan for Aging, a new federal Master Plan introduced by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as programs to help combat social isolation and support older adults in the community.
On New York Now, a statewide political program, Greg Olsen talks with host Dan Clark about the Master Plan for Aging, transportation and housing, the state budget outcome, and New York's innovations to support older adults.
Watch PBS Metrofocus for a new segment on NYSOFA's partnership with ElliQ, which is providing proactive smart technology for older adults to combat isolation.
Hear Greg Olsen on North Country Public Radio discussing social isolation.
Earlier in May, WPBS talked with Greg Olsen about the value of older adults (see here), including data on their economic, social and cultural contributions. The May WPBS segment follows other recent WBPS interviews with NYSOFA on social isolation (see here) and NYSOFA’s animatronic pet initiative (see here).
In case you missed it, hear an encore of Greg Olsen’s appearance on WAMC's radio call-in show Vox Pop.
Helping Medicare Beneficiaries Save on Out-of-Pocket Costs
"Millions of Americans could save substantially on their Medicare costs with these little-known programs," says Fortune Magazine in a recent article highlighting NYSOFA's efforts to raise awareness about the Medicare Savings Program (MSP).
"New York ... recently expanded MSP eligibility to allow as many as 300,000 more residents to enroll. The state raised the income limits and no longer restricts the assets that beneficiaries can have. The New York application is just one page," Fortune reports.
“We’re really on a campaign to get folks into the programs,” says Heather Leddick, coordinator of New York’s Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) at NYSOFA.
Please continue using NYSOFA's online resource page and social media tools to help spread the word about this important assistance for income-eligible New Yorkers.
En Español: "Beneficiarios de Medicare en NY ahora pueden solicitar más asistencia financiera" (Telemundo).
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: June 15
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15 provides an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons. Each year, NYSOFA marks the occasion in several ways.
On June 15, 2023, join NYSOFA for an upcoming livestream (on Facebook or YouTube) with guests from partner state agencies and elder justice programs to talk about the prevalence of elder abuse, ways to identify and prevent it, and resources available to help.
On June 15, NYSOFA will also be presenting our annual Art Mason Award to a champion of elder-abuse prevention efforts.
In addition, we’ll be publishing a new report on the successes of New York’s Enhanced Multidisciplinary Team (E-MDT) initiative, which provides a coordinated response to elder abuse cases. Watch NYSOFA's social media channels and website for details on all of these programs and announcements.
Recognizing and Celebrating Pride Month
Why is there a month dedicated to LGBTQ+ Pride? Pride month – in June – has been celebrated every year since the Stonewall Riots (1969). More than five decades later, why is it still necessary?
Because people don’t get denied housing for being straight. Because people don’t get leered at when they hold hands with their opposite sex partner. Because no one loses their job for being straight.
In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott explains some of the disparities that exist for LGBTQ+ older adults and some resources to help.
Read More
Ensuring Food Safety in NY's Nutrition Program
Over 30 staff from aging services nutrition programs gathered for a full day of ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification training in May.
The training was provided through a joint effort of NYSOFA and the New York State Department of Health, verifying that a manager or person-in-charge has sufficient food safety knowledge to protect the public from foodborne illness.
The safety of meals served to older adults across New York State is a top priority for NYSOFA. New York operates the largest nutrition program for older adults in the country. Read about New York's nutrition programs. See also NYSOFA’s March for Meals page with further resources.
Save the Date for Older New Yorkers' Day 2023: Nov. 3
Each year, NYSOFA celebrates dozens of older adults nominated by their local offices for the aging for volunteerism. Based on feedback from Area Agencies on Aging, we are again holding our ceremony in a virtual format for 2023. Mark your calendars for November 3 at 1 p.m. to watch on Facebook and YouTube. Each Area Agency on Aging can nominate up to two older adults for NYSOFA recognition on Older New Yorkers' Day. We'll be sending a nomination form and instructions in June, so please watch for details.
LIVE with Greg: Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m.
LIVE on Facebook
LIVE on YouTube
June 15, 2023 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). In this episode of LIVE With Greg, NYSOFA observes WEAAD in a conversation with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and experts from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Lifespan, and the New York City Elder Abuse Center. They’ll discuss ways to recognize signs of abuse, its prevalence, and resources for getting help.
It is estimated that 300,000 older New Yorkers are victimized annually. Family members, caregivers, health practitioners, friends, and neighbors must all play a role in looking out for vulnerable adults. For information and help, visit NYSOFA’s website.
