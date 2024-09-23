NYSOFA and New York State Department of Labor Launch New Resourc... In a joint effort to support older workers across New York State, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) and the New York State... Learn more about NYSOFA and New York State…

In a joint effort to support older workers across New York State, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) and the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) today announced the launch of a new resource page designed to help older adults overcome barriers to employment. Developed in alignment with the U.S. Department of Labor’s National Employ Older Workers Week and Governor Kathy Hochul’s State Master Plan for Aging, this online tool offers critical guidance and resources for older workers looking to remain in or reenter the workforce.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “New York State is leading the way in building a more inclusive and supportive workforce. Older workers bring decades of experience, diverse perspectives, and a strong work ethic to the table, and it's crucial that we eliminate the barriers preventing them from staying active in their careers.”

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “NYSOFA is proud to work with the New York State Department of Labor in providing resources to the older adult workforce as older adults contribute unparalleled intellectual, social and economic capital that is the backbone of New York’s economy. Strengthening employment resources for older adults highlights New York’s continuous efforts to be an age-friendly and inclusive state.”

This initiative and other statewide efforts for older adults are supported by recent data. Earlier this year, NYSOFA released the results of its Comprehensive Community Assessment Survey of Older Adults, which yielded over 27,000 responses from New Yorkers 60 and older. According to the survey, 24% of older adults rated employment as an area of concern (ranking it third among 17 broader areas), affecting an estimated 1,094,831 older adults. According to the survey, approximately 19% of older adults are working full-time, 11% are working part-time and 3% are unemployed but looking for paid work, with the remainder answering that they are fully retired.

The resource page provides job search assistance, reskilling and upskilling opportunities, and information on navigating workplace age discrimination. Older adults will also find access to supportive services like job training, career coaching, and flexible employment options aimed at addressing the unique challenges they face. This initiative reinforces the state’s ongoing commitment to fostering a more inclusive workforce, recognizing the invaluable contributions of experienced workers, and ensuring that every New Yorker has the opportunity to thrive.

As part of National Employ Older Workers Week, observed from September 22–28, this initiative highlights the critical role that older adults play in today’s labor market, particularly as employers seek skilled and reliable workers in an evolving economic landscape.

This effort is also in line with Governor Hochul’s State Master Plan for Aging, which outlines a comprehensive strategy to address the needs of older New Yorkers, ensuring they have access to the tools and resources necessary for economic security, health, and overall well-being.

For more information and to access the new resource page, visit dol.ny.gov/older-adult-workers.