UPDATE - WANTED SUBJECT CAPTURED

UPDATE: May 29, 2023

Eldora, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Eldora Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's (DCI)participation in this investigation. The DCI would like to thank the public for it's assistance in the capture of Nathan Cole Bahr who is now in police custody.

May 28, 2023

Eldora, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Eldora Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation. Law Enforcement is seeking your assistance in locating this subject. Contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (641) 939-8189 with any information.