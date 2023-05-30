ESG Investment Conference 2023 to open in HCM City

VIETNAM, May 30 -

HCM CITY — A series of opportunities to connect and share experiences among enterprises that invest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) will be offered at the Vietnam ESG Investment Conference 2023.

Co-hosted by Raise Partners and Vietcetera, the conference will take place at the New World Saigon, HCM City, from May 31 to June 1, 2023, aiming at bridging sustainable investment opportunities with discerning investors while supporting Vietnamese businesses to unlock new financial prospects and navigate the dynamic landscape of risks and trends through the ESG lens.

Topics to be discussed include: ESG investment criteria in Việt Nam; securing development capital through an ESG lens; renewable energy transition and carbon markets; investing in inclusive opportunities, workforce, and leadership; sustainable and climate smart agriculture; circular economy and impact financing; and responsible manufacturing and sourcing.

ESG is a set of standards measuring factors related to sustainable development and corporate impact on society, which has been critical for businesses and investors in recent years.

While ESG has been a concept for some time, the global COVID-19 pandemic underscored its significance. Corporations have found that aligning with ESG standards is not just about growth but survival. In response, investors are recalibrating their strategies, moving beyond traditional financial metrics to embrace investment trends informed by ESG evaluations.

In January 2022, Bloomberg Intelligence predicted that global ESG assets could reach US$50 trillion by 2025. The trend toward investing in companies adhering to ESG standards is clear. These investments can mitigate adverse environmental and societal impacts while generating long-term value for investors.

In this context, the Vietnam ESG Investment Conference 2023 aims to foster sustainable investment opportunities in Việt Nam, contributing to a resilient ESG-centered financial ecosystem.

The conference will feature the insights of over 50 investors and industry experts and welcome more than 400 guests, including leaders of multinational corporations from various industries. — VNS