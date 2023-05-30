Canada to review duty taxes on Việt Nam's corrosion-resistant steel

VIETNAM, May 30 - HÀ NỘI — Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) updated the timeline for auditing the anti-dumping tax on corrosion-resistant steel (COR) of Việt Nam and Turkey, according to the Trade Remedies Authorities of Vietnam.

Particularly, CBSA will stop gathering information on June 15, and the parties will submit their arguments on June 22. The deadline for submitting information is June 29, and CBSA will announce the result on July 17.

Previously, CBSA proposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations against COR steel imported from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Việt Nam in November 2019.

Việt Nam’s anti-dumping tax rate is ranging from 2.3 per cent to 71.1 per cent and is not subject to anti-subsidy tax because the subsidy level is only from 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent.

However, the export turnover of Việt Nam's taxed products still increased strongly in 2020 and 2022, therefore, CBSA initiated an anti-dumping, and anti-subsidy investigation on COR steel to ensure the stability of Canadian manufacturers and avoid affecting the national economy.

The Trade Remedies Bureau encourages relevant parties to cooperate during the investigation as updated by CBSA. — VNS