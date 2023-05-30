A question-and-answer (Q&A) document provides a summary of the CHMP's evaluation of the medicine at the time of the withdrawal of the application, and includes a link to the company's formal withdrawal letter.
An assessment report is published when the application is withdrawn after the first stage of the CHMP's evaluation is completed ('day 120').
Withdrawn application: Tidhesco, ivosidenib, Date of withdrawal: 23/02/2023, Initial authorisation
