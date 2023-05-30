Alpine Luxury & Recreation Await at This Austrian Sporting Estate, Heading to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Luxury Sporting Estate | Near Vienna, Austria Luxury sporting estate in the stunning Austrian Alps Breathtaking mountain views across the iconic Alps Majestic entertaining spaces with full commercial kitchen 126.7 ha of sporting land & 12km of private hiking trails

In cooperation with Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby's International Realty, this Luxury Sporting Estate is set to auction in June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience ultimate luxury in the Austrian Alps at this 143-hectare sporting estate. Currently listed for €7 million, the estate is set to auction with a pre-sale estimate of €3.5 million–€6 million. The property is scheduled to auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 8 June and, as part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties sale series, culminates live on 14 June at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury.

Bidding will also be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The main house showcases the craftsmanship of a bygone era, meticulously maintained and paired with modern luxury. The grand entrance and grand reception halls showcase details from hand-painted ceiling to the staircase with wood detailing. A fully- fitted commercial kitchen for the reception hall sits at the ready to entertain a crowd. A second country-style kitchen, ideal for daily use, features an antique wood-stove and hand-carved wood paneling. Entertain in the eat-in area of the kitchen, or step into the mountain air with three terraces for alfresco entertaining. Beyond the main house, visitors and VIPs will enjoy the guest house, stable house, and two stone hunting lodges overlooking the Alps. Roe deer, alpine chamois, wild boar and even more wildlife call the 143 hectares of sporting lands home. Two freshwater fishing lochs, 16 hectares of pasture for cattle, and 12 kilometers of private hiking and mountain bike trails complete the estate.

Grünbach am Schneeberg, located near the Schneeberg Mountain in the Alps, presents an authentic Austrian experience. The village embraces its natural surroundings of rolling hills, forests, and streams. Outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to the area for its hiking and biking trails during the warmer seasons, while skiers and snowboarders partake in the range of slopes suitable for all skill levels. In addition to the alpine landscapes, the surrounding villages and towns offer a rich culture and history. Visitors can explore historic castles, museums, and galleries, immersing themselves in the region's heritage.

This luxury sporting estate is available for showings Daily 1-4PM by appointment, in person or virtually.

