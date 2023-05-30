Dreamcell™ Xpresso Turns Coffee Into Environmentally Friendly Innovation
Dreamcell™ Xpresso is an innovative foam technology made with spent coffee grounds that delivers on the Dreamcell experience of performance and comfort, while paving the way for a more sustainable future.
Performance Insole is Designed to Reduce Waste and Gas Emissions
DSC is committed to reducing our impact on the environment by using innovative bio materials to reduce waste and fossil fuel usage."PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®), a leading performance foam manufacturer, introduces Dreamcell™ Xpresso, an innovative foam technology made with spent coffee grounds (SCG) that delivers on the Dreamcell experience of performance and comfort, while paving the way for a more sustainable future. The eco-friendly insole is not only a superior footwear product, its designed to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions.
— Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical
More than 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed everyday around the world. When the spent coffee grounds (SCGs) are sent to landfill, they can produce methane, which causes a greenhouse effect 28 times higher than carbon dioxide. DSC partners with local coffee providers in Vietnam, the second-largest coffee producers in the world, creating an average of 180 thousand tons of coffee grounds every year. Dreamcell Xpresso helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping coffee grounds out of the landfill, and giving them a second life as a premium footwear product.
“DSC is committed to reducing our impact on the environment by using innovative bio materials to reduce waste and fossil fuel usage,” said Johnson Chang, CEO of Dahsheng Chemical. “With Dreamcell Xpresso, we can extend the life cycle and support a circular economy that benefits both manufacturers and consumers without compromising on comfort and performance.”
For every 1 million pairs of Dreamcell Xpresso insoles produced, DSC will recycle approximately 2.19 metric tons of SCG, ultimately preventing the creation of 0.53 metric tons of methane emissions in landfill. This is equivalent to 13.3 metric tons of CO2, or, carbon sequestered by 219 tree seedlings, grown for 10 years. The Dreamcell Xpresso polyurethane (PU) open cell foam is made with 20% SCG, decreasing the amount of fossil fuels and energy in the production process. Aside from a lightweight, breathable foam built for performance and comfort, the coffee grounds give Dreamcell Xpresso bonus odor-controlling and moisture features.
DSC is committed to creating sustainable solutions for a greener future, including innovative materials like algae bloom and castor bean oil. The bio materials are non-food, plant-based resources that offer an alternative to reduce fossil fuel usage. Sustainable materials and creating eco-innovation are a step in the right direction toward Run the Relay, DSC’s ambitious plan, to achieve a zero carbon, zero-waste future.
Founded in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical has been a pioneer in foam innovation for the sports and bedding industries. Known for their premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX™ and DREAMCELL™, DSC supplies its foam materials and components to some of the world's top brands, and is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible.
Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about Dahsheng Chemical and their commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.
