Postpartum Mental Health: How No Mama Left Behind is Changing the Conversation
...just because something is common doesn’t mean it is normal,”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW have made it their mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and postpartum mental health. They have helped thousands of women and birthing persons recover from birth and address postpartum mental health concerns.
— Alyson Hempsey
“Our number one goal is to heal the moms,” said Alyson Hempsey. “We not only want to empower women and birthing persons, we want them to feel understood and validated in all of their experiences in the postpartum period.”
Dr. Marcy and Alyson came together to create their podcast, No Mama Left Behind, specifically for those who are pregnant, plan to be pregnant, or recently recovering from birth. Not only that, their podcast is relatable to anyone who wants to support a pregnant or recently postpartum person.
Postpartum Mental Health
On No Mama Left Behind The Podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson have recorded several episodes specifically related to postpartum mental health.
“We want moms to know they are never alone on this journey,” said Alyson. “Our goal is to help moms understand that just because something is common, though, doesn’t necessarily mean it is normal.”
Dr. Marcy and Alyson have recorded over 75 episodes centered around common issues pertaining to motherhood, many of which focus on maternal mental health.
“One of our most downloaded episodes is titled, No, That Knife Isn’t Going to Fly Off The Counter and Hurt Your Baby. This is a common intrusive thought I hear many new moms express in my practice,” said Alyson. “Though intrusive thoughts themselves are normal, excessive worry or fear is not and in this episode we talk in depth about how to tell the difference between normal and not normal.”
Connecting with Moms
The hosts strive to talk about the “things no one wants to talk about” on their show. “We talk about it ALL,” said Dr. Marcy. “Nothing is off the table.”
“I hear from so many of my clients that they were too embarrassed to mention the issues they were experiencing to their provider,” Alyson said. “And most of the time what they are experiencing is extremely common. However, just because something is common doesn’t mean it is normal, and we strive to always differentiate between the two.”
Making Moms Laugh
As moms themselves, both Dr. Marcy and Alyson know how important it is to take care of your mental health during motherhood. Alyson, who is a motherhood-wellness expert and coach said that, “laughing really is some of the best medicine out there.” And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are able to discuss serious topics in a way that are relatable to women and mothers.
A Community for Moms
Dr. Marcy and Alyson strive to give their audience relevant information related to motherhood and mental health topics. Both are extremely active on their social media platforms, and offer many free resources for women preparing for birth and the postpartum period.
“We want moms to know they are not alone, which is why we talk about such taboo topics–we know there are other moms out there going through this, too,” said Alyson.
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging and comedic videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
Next Steps for Moms
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, and ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
