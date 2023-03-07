The Power of Community: How No Mama Left Behind is Helping Women Heal
Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW, are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health.
“We want moms to know they are not alone, which is why we talk about such taboo topics–we know there are other moms out there going through this, too,” ”AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Marcy Crouch, PT, DPT, WCS, and Alyson Hempsey, MSW are on a mission to educate women about birth, postpartum recovery, and mental health. They have helped thousands of women and birthing persons recover from birth and address postpartum mental health concerns.
— Alyson Hempsey
“Our number one goal is to heal the moms,” said Alyson Hempsey. “We not only want to empower women and birthing persons, we want them to feel understood and validated in all of their experiences in the postpartum period.”
Dr. Marcy and Alyson came together to create their podcast, No Mama Left Behind, specifically for those who are pregnant, plan to be pregnant, or recently recovering from birth. Not only that, their podcast is relatable to anyone who wants to support a pregnant or recently postpartum person.
Creating a Safe Space
On No Mama Left Behind The Podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson talk in depth about common postpartum topics including intimacy pain, pelvic floor issues, and signs of postpartum mental health issues.
Through their podcast, Dr. Marcy and Alyson have connected with many women and mothers who are too embarrassed to discuss issues they are experiencing. Since the hosts talk so openly and freely about topics like constipation, hemorrhoids, and other “taboo” issues, their listeners feel like they can connect and reach out to them.
“If a woman or mom sends us a question, we try to answer it as soon as possible,” Dr. Marcy said. “That is why we do what we do—so that no woman or mom feels left behind.”
“I hear from so many of my clients that they were too embarrassed to mention the issues they were experiencing to their provider,” Alyson said. “Women should never feel ashamed about their mind and body, ever, and especially not during a vulnerable time such as the postpartum period”.
The hosts strive to talk about the “things no one wants to talk about” on their show. “We talk about it ALL,” said Dr. Marcy. “Nothing is off the table on our show.”
Making Moms Laugh
As moms themselves, both Dr. Marcy and Alyson know how important it is to take care of your mental health during motherhood. Alyson, who is a motherhood-wellness expert and coach said that, “laughing really is some of the best medicine out there.” And, with episode titles such as, “How not to lose your sh*t when your kid loses theirs,” and “No, that knife isn’t going to fly off the counter and hurt your baby,” they are able to discuss serious topics in a way that are relatable to women and mothers.
A Community for Moms
Dr. Marcy and Alyson strive to give their audience relevant information related to motherhood and mental health topics. Both are extremely active on their social media platforms, and offer many free resources for women preparing for birth and the postpartum period.
“We want moms to know they are not alone, which is why we talk about such taboo topics–we know there are other moms out there going through this, too,” said Alyson.
In addition to the podcast, both women have active social media profiles and a series of engaging and comedic videos on their respective Instagram accounts, @TheDownThereDoc and @TheHonestPeach, where they have amassed more than 25 million views.
Next Steps for Mamas
Women interested in learning more about mental and pelvic floor health have allies in Dr. Marcy and Alyson. Together they have created a community where mothers can come together to share their experiences, and ask questions without judgment, so that they can feel prepared and empowered during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond.
Media Contact
Company Name: No Mama Left Behind: The Podcast
Contact Person: Marcy Crouch + Alyson Hempsey
Email: Hello@NoMamaLeftBehind.Co
Country: United States
Website: https://www.nomamaleftbehind.co/
###
Marcy Crouch
No Mama Left Behind The Podcast
email us here