Statewide trout stocking highlights for June 2023

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

June 2023 Fish Stocking Highlights

Panhandle Region

Elsie Lake – 1,350 rainbow trout

Offering excellent fishing for anglers of all levels, you will also find a beautiful setting. It's a drive-to mountain lake but the road is mountainous and rough.

Fernan Lake – 5,200 rainbow trout

A popular fishing spot 10 minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline or from boats.

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

Also known as Osburn Pond, this water is stocked regularly so catch rates should be good!

Sinclair Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

A small, quiet lake beside the Moyie River, this is ideal for beginning and skilled anglers to enjoy good trout fishing.

Clearwater Region

Campbell’s Pond – 2,000 rainbow trout

This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock and a developed boat ramp.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 1,875 rainbow trout and 2,500 tiger trout

This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction.

Deyo Reservoir – 3,600 rainbow trout

Nestled amid farms and timber, this waterbody provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches and two handicap-accessible docks.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 4,500 rainbow trout

A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, this reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. Gas motors are not allowed.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 rainbow trout

Surrounded by rolling hills and trees, there is also a trail that surrounds the reservoir. In addition, fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop #35 on the Idaho Birding Trail!

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 rainbow trout

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence – 1,500 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.

Dick Knox Pond – 800 rainbow trout

This is a great place to take the kids fishing. It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.

Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout

A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus and a variety of restaurants.

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend — a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!

Little Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This is a natural lake with a depth of over 100 feet. From June through mid-September, irrigation storage doubles the surface area of the lake and inundates a large expanse of shallow flats containing stumps and root wads from what used to be forest land. This area can provide productive fishing.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This beautiful lake is one of the most popular recreation spots in the state.

Upper Payette Lake – 5,000 rainbow trout

This lake offers fishing in a forested setting. Anglers can easily fish from the shoreline or a small boat.

Warm Lake – 12,000 rainbow trout

Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.

Magic Valley Region

Camas Kids Pond – 1,500 rainbow trout

This is a small, scenic pond near Fairfield. The Centennial Marsh and Camas Prairie Wildlife Management Area are nearby and provide great bird watching opportunities.

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Besides fishing, this pond is also a great place to watch birds and wildlife. There is a walking path and benches to sit and enjoy the scenery.

Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This former gravel pit is now a nice trout fishing pond with camping nearby.

Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 rainbow trout

This pond near the Hayspur Campground is a high-yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.

Penny Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Great rustic fishing on a small pond! This lake also offers hiking and biking opportunities.

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.

Bear River – 3,500 rainbow trout

These fish will be stocked in the scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river. Make it an overnight trip and set up camp at Redpoint Campground. Ten developed sites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 rainbow trout

This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Kelly Park Pond – 500 rainbow trout

Located in Soda Springs, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great kids fishing opportunity. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles and take the kids on a nature walk.

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 tiger trout

This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 3,400 rainbow trout

A productive spring creek in a high-desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less-experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.

Camas Creek – 750 rainbow trout

Located near Spencer, this is one of our newer stocking locations that’s quickly become a popular fishery. Come experience what it has to offer!

Gem Lake – 3,000 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Henrys Fork – 10,000 rainbow trout

World famous for trout fishing. The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Horseshoe Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch rainbow trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Arctic grayling that are also in the lake.

Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 rainbow trout

This large, scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork is stocked with lots of rainbow trout. Fishing is best from a boat in the summer, but bank fishing can be quite good in the fall and spring.

Salmon Region

Alturas Lake – 1,740 rainbow trout

This alpine lake is located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The lake is approximately 21 miles south of Stanley and 30 miles northwest of Ketchum.

Josephus Lake #1 – 400 rainbow trout

Josephus Lake #2 – 400 rainbow trout

There are a few campsites available at the USFS Josephus Lake Campground and a hiking trail that heads west into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Pack it in, pack it out.

Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 rainbow trout

Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake, either from shore or a small boat.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Near Challis, this reservoir has a Forest Service campground and a day use picnic area along the shore. Anglers can also fish for kokanee.

Perkins Lake – 600 rainbow trout

Access this lake from Alturas Lake Road. Motorized boats and personal watercraft are not allowed.

Stanley Lake – 3,100 rainbow trout

This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great fishing and places for kids to explore nature.