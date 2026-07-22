Conservation Officer Chris Johnson receives American Red Cross Life Saving Award

Idaho Fish and Game is proud to recognize Conservation Officer Chris Johnson for receiving the American Red Cross Life Saving Award for his decisive and life‑saving actions during an incident on August 10, 2025.

On that day, U.S. Forest Service Officer Branden Smith contacted an individual who was living on the forest in violation of regulations. After checking with county dispatch, Officer Smith learned the individual had an outstanding warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Service. The individual was taken into custody and secured in Officer Smith’s patrol vehicle while the situation was discussed with the family at the campsite.

Officer Chris Johnson arrived on scene shortly afterward to provide assistance. Following a brief conversation with the family, Officer Smith returned to his patrol vehicle and discovered the individual was turning blue and not breathing.

Officer Smith and Officer Johnson immediately removed the individual from the vehicle and began lifesaving measures. After the first round of chest compressions, Officer Smith observed a small balloon commonly associated with drug use being expelled from the individual’s mouth. Officer Johnson ran to his truck for NARCAN and a CPR mask.

Together, the two officers administered multiple doses of NARCAN while continuing CPR for several minutes. Their coordinated efforts succeeded in restoring the individual’s breathing. A life‑flight helicopter transported the individual to the hospital, where he recovered.

Thanks to their training, quick thinking, and teamwork, Officers Smith and Johnson saved a man’s life that day. Idaho Fish and Game is honored to recognize Officer Chris Johnson for his exceptional service and congratulates him on receiving the American Red Cross Life Saving Award.