Ranger Design establishing its first South Carolina operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Ranger Design, a manufacturer and provider of innovative fleet upfit solutions, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.5 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs.

Established in 1988, Ranger Design is an industry leader in fleet upfit solutions, offering innovative products such as shelving, racks and accessories for commercial vehicles. Ranger Design’s rapid design prototyping and state-of-the-art manufacturing process supports the trades workforce by developing tough, innovative products to make work more efficient and safer.

The new-commercial vehicle upfitting center, located at 9035-K Sightline Drive in North Charleston, will enable Ranger Design to better serve its current customers with extra warehousing capacity. This facility will also allow the company to expand its footprint for fleet upfit solutions in commercial electric and gas-powered vehicles.

Operations are expected to be online by the summer of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Ranger Design team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to establish our new upfitting center in North Charleston, South Carolina. This expansion of our fleet upfit solutions capabilities is a significant part of our overall growth plan. It positions us for new opportunities and enables us to better serve our current customers.” -Ranger Design President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Cowie

“Ranger Design’s investment in Charleston County will not only add to South Carolina’s impressive automotive industry, but also provide new economic opportunities for our people. We welcome Ranger Design to our state and look forward to the work they will do here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased to welcome Ranger Design to Charleston County. South Carolina is known as an automotive powerhouse, and our suppliers help reinforce that reputation. Ranger Design establishing operations in our state adds a unique addition to South Carolina’s manufacturing landscape.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Today, we celebrate a momentous occasion as Ranger Design, a trailblazer in fleet upfit solutions, announces plans to establish its first operations in Charleston County. This facility marks a significant milestone in Ranger Design's growth strategy, propelling the company toward new opportunities and allowing it to serve valued customers better. We extend a warm welcome to Ranger Design and eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will bring to the Charleston community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

