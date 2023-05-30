Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues statement on Memorial Day

May 29, 2023

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement today, Memorial Day:

“Today we honor the 3,635 New Mexicans who died defending our freedom, as well as the families they left behind. We owe it to each of them to reflect daily upon their sacrifice: as we attend a religious service, as we cast a vote, as we peacefully protest in our streets without fear of violence or retribution.

“Each of these men and women died so that we may be free, and for that we are eternally grateful. To every fallen hero: We can never repay the debt that you are owed for your service, but today we recommit to never taking for granted the freedoms you have afforded us.”

 

