The Salvation Army Celebrates National Donut Day by Delivering Donuts To Fiona the Hippo's Keepers at Cincinnati Zoo
The presentation of donuts to Fiona’s keepers in honor of The Salvation Army’s upcoming National Donut Day celebration.
We certainly appreciate the love. It was a very special treat for a special team that cares for the world’s most famous hippo, Fiona.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In advance of The Salvation Army’s celebration of National Donut Day on June 2, a special delivery was made to the internationally famous family of Fiona the Hippo and her care team at the Cincinnati Zoo
The Salvation Army in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and representatives of The Greater Cincinnati Retail Baker’s Association (GCRBA) made a special delivery of donuts to the famous local hippo family on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Greg Gottenbusch, Owner of Servatii Pastry Shop, generously donated dozens of donuts.
Locally, The Salvation Army is getting a head start in celebrating National Donut Day by delivering donuts to first responders, veterans, and those who care for others in the community. “The Salvation Army’s Donut Day has roots dating back to World War I when Salvation Army ‘donut lassies’ provided donuts, comfort, and care to raise spirits for those on the front lines,” said Julie Budden, Director of Development, The Salvation Army. “We wanted to show extra appreciation for others who are doing good things in our community and spread a little more joy beyond Donut Day itself.”
The GCRBA is bringing back its in-person Donut Day event on Cincinnati's Fountain Square to benefit The Salvation Army on Friday, June 2, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a donut stacking contest between local first responders and media, and the event will be emceed by radio legend Jim Scott. Free donuts from the GCRBA will be given away at the event.
“We certainly appreciate the love,” said Wendy Rice, Cincinnati Zoo Head Hippo Keeper. “It was a very special treat for a special team that cares for the world’s most famous hippo, Fiona.”
Donut Presentation Photo Caption: The presentation of donuts to Fiona’s keepers in honor of The Salvation Army’s upcoming National Donut Day celebration. From left to right: Wendy Rice, Cincinnati Zoo Hippo Head Keeper; to the right of her is Melina Mazuk, Cincinnati Zoo Hippo Seasonal Keeper; Left Second Row is Jacob Newman, Cincinnati Zoo Hippo Intern; to the right of Jacob is The Salvation Army Captains Darell and Willow Houseton and their daughter Zion; far right is Greg Gottenbusch, Owner, Servatii Pastry Shop.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
