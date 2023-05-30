Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,878 in the last 365 days.

DHHR’s West Virginia Cancer Registry Achieves Gold Standard for Registry Certification

For the 24th consecutive year, the West Virginia Cancer Registry, a program of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), has attained the prestigious Gold Standard for Registry Certification from the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR). This designation recognizes the highest possible standard for data quality, completeness, and timeliness.

“The West Virginia Cancer Registry team works on a daily basis to ensure quality data tracking,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This recognition underscores the program’s efforts to publish information that ultimately shapes cancer prevention and control activities across the state.”

The West Virginia Cancer Registry, housed within DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services, Division of Cancer Epidemiology, collects information on all cancers diagnosed and/or treated in West Virginia and through lawful reciprocal data sharing agreements, all cancers diagnosed and/or treated among West Virginia residents by health care providers outside of West Virginia.

To learn about career opportunities in the West Virginia Cancer Registry and other DHHR programs, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

You just read:

DHHR’s West Virginia Cancer Registry Achieves Gold Standard for Registry Certification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more