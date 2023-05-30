5 Things Victor Tabaac Wishes Someone Told Him Before Leading His Company
Victor Tabaac, an accomplished business leader and technology expert, has spent more than a decade in the industry, helping numerous organizations streamline their processes and optimize their resources by offering a wide range of tech solutions. In a recent interview, Tabaac shares his journey, recalling challenges, lessons, and successes he faced.
With a strong background in business management and marketing, Tabaac attended Penn State University and gained numerous certifications in cloud computing and related technologies, including AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect Associate, AWS for Microsoft Workloads — Business, and AWS for Microsoft Workloads — Technical.
Apart from his contributions to the tech industry, Tabaac is a dedicated community leader, actively serving as a board member for a non-profit organization, aiming to provide educational, recreational, and cultural programs to underprivileged families. Tabaac’s passion for STEM programs led him to donate generously and volunteer to help his local community.
Tabaac has been immersed in the tech industry since the beginning of his career. His first job was in the cell phone industry, where he witnessed the evolution of technology. Tabaac’s passion for the rapid pace of technological advancements drove home the notion that this was the industry for him.
Tabaac recalls that finding the right people to scale his business was one of his biggest challenges at the start of his career. It took him a while to realize that a successful company does not just come from creating high-paying jobs; it comes from building innovative teams who can take the company to new heights.
Initially, Tabaac believed he could do everything by himself. Tabaac overcame this obstacle once he realized this approach was not scalable. A business’s goal is to operate independently, allowing the founder to step away while the company continues to thrive.
Witnessing the growth and success of his own team drove Tabaac to continue driving over hardships. Tabaac emphasizes the importance of building the right team to overcome obstacles and achieve goals. Seeing firsthand how the right people can make all the differences motivated Tabaac. It reinforced his belief in the importance of investing in people and continually seeking out the best talent. Knowing that the team’s success was not just his own, but a collective effort, gave him the drive to push through the challenges and keep striving towards their shared vision.
Tabaac attributes his success to grit and resilience. His father and grandfather’s strong work ethic inspired Tabaac.
Through a similar mindset, Tabaac learned to focus on finding solutions and breaking through obstacles, helping Tabaac approach challenges with determination and perseverance. Rather than giving up, finding new and creative ways to overcome obstacles and achieve goals motivated Tabaac. Learning that success is not always easy or straightforward helped Tabaac realize it requires hard work, persistence, adaptability, and pivoting. His ability to overcome adversity, stay focused on goals, and maintain a positive attitude even during challenging times was key to his success.
To help colleagues in the industry thrive, Tabaac addresses maintaining a good work-life balance. As an advocate for mental health, Tabaac prioritizes his time by identifying what is truly necessary for his work and personal life. Tabaac eliminates unnecessary distractions and prioritizes meaningful activities with his family.
One of the most important people that left an impact on Tabaac was his boss. Despite not knowing much about the industry at the time, they took a chance on Tabaac. That experience provided Tabaac with a solid understanding of software, serving as an invaluable to his success today.
Reflecting on that opportunity, Tabaac could create other companies and explore other business ventures, which started with someone recognizing his talents and giving him a chance. This taught Tabaac that success often comes down to being in the right place and time and having someone believe in you.
Success benefits more than just oneself, it brings goodness to the world. Tabaac reveals how he gives back to the world by utilizing the resources and skills gained through his entrepreneurial journey to positively impact society.
Tabaac also reveals five valuable insights to aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders, advising them not to be afraid to slow down and plan, build with scalability, prioritize teams, focus on customer needs, and view failure as a necessity.
When it comes to slowing down and planning, Tabaac emphasizes the importance of taking time to plan and establish processes before experiencing exponential growth. Fixing issues when they’re small is much easier than when they’ve become a large, unstoppable force.
Building with scalability in mind is another value Tabaac wishes he knew before starting his company. Thinking too small in the beginning can result in having to play catch-up if things happen to grow unexpectedly fast.
Your team is everything. Tabaac highlights how crucial it is to surround oneself with talented, dedicated individuals who share the same vision and work ethic. Investing in team growth and development is one of the smartest things to do as a leader.
Focusing, understanding, and prioritizing customer needs is another value Tabaac wishes he had known earlier. Customer satisfaction should always be a top priority. By listening to their feedback and understanding their pain points, leaders can build a product or service that truly resonates with them.
Lastly, Tabaac wishes someone told him the necessary role failure plays in growth. Rather than fearing failure, one should embrace and learn from it. Failure is okay if it drives improvement and growth.
Tabaac’s dedication to making a positive impact extends beyond the tech industry; he advocates for better handling the drug epidemic in the United States. He believes focusing on awareness and prevention is vital before it’s too late. Tabaac highlights the importance of early intervention and increased awareness of the available services to help those struggling with addiction.
Tabaac suggests schools continue promoting anti-drug messages after elementary and middle school. These messages must continue throughout high school, a pivotal time for young people when they’re most at risk of experimenting
