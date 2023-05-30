Thriving in a Post-Pandemic Business World in 2023
Thriving in a Post-Pandemic Business World in 2023VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victor Tabaac, a seasoned entrepreneur passionate about the tech industry, offers insights into the challenges businesses faced during the pandemic and shares his thoughts on thriving in 2023.
As the CEO of Valiant, Tabaac is committed to the success of his employees, giving back to the community, and spending time with family. With an extensive experience in business management, marketing, staffing, and related support services, Tabaac has accumulated several certifications in cloud computing, including AWS Cloud Practitioner, AWS Solutions Architect Associate, and AWS for Microsoft Workloads Technical.
Reflecting on the pandemic, Tabaac advises being adaptable and prepared for potential financial instability and evolving market conditions, focusing on data-driven decision-making and continuous growth. He also recommends companies make decisions based more on their numbers, data, and market trends. Tabaac suggests that a company cannot depend on historical trends for guidance in a market that can change so quickly. As shown as a result of the pandemic, it is the companies that were able to pivot quickly enough to adapt to change that remained successful.
In terms of Valiant’s performance during the pandemic, the company saw incredible growth because they were remote prior to the pandemic. They did not have as hard of a transition compared to their competitors that were not prepared.
Tabaac also stresses the importance of prioritizing people over money and remaining connected to employees. Through operating with flexibility, being elastic, and going above and beyond for employees, Tabaac and his company’s values make all the difference.
As a company grows, it becomes harder to talk to every employee. Although Tabaac may not be able to talk to every person in his company as much as he’d like, by hiring the best managers and executives that share the company’s ideals and values, the work culture stays alive.
Looking into the future, Tabaac is interested in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help organize and make employees more efficient. AI has the ability to speed up operations, freeing employees from work that would have taken hours.
With regards to measuring success, Tabaac envisions success in 2023 as more than just achieving goals; it is about one's level of happiness, job satisfaction, and time with family.
