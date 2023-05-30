UM’s FST holds FST Symposium and final year project exhibition

MACAU, May 30 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) of the University of Macau (UM) recently held the second FST Symposium and the Dean’s Final Year Project List Presentation Ceremony and Project Exhibition. The event showcased the research projects and results of a number of graduating students and attracted over 100 industry practitioners, management team members of enterprises, government officials, professors, and students.

In his speech, Xu Chengzhong, dean of the FST, said that the faculty has always been committed to innovation and interdisciplinary research. By holding symposiums, FST facilitates exchanges and stimulates innovative thinking, providing more opportunities for interdisciplinary collaborations to address social development needs. He added that the final year project exhibitions organised by the FST over the years have successfully applied research results in classrooms to the industry, while promoting the collaboration between enterprises and universities in Macao. FST will continue to promote the commercialisation of research results, enhance the effectiveness of industry-academia collaboration, and actively cultivate professionals. He expressed hope that in such a way, the faculty will bring influential professionals and research results to Macao and the global community, in order to create an environment that is conducive to research and innovation.

At the symposium, scholars from different fields shared their fruitful research results, including Liu Qun, chief scientist of Speech and Language Computing at Huawei. The symposium covered many different fields, including autonomous driving, large language model, cognitive and brain science, wireless communication, and multimedia forensics and security. Some of the research results were exhibited in the form of posters, which enriched the content of the symposium. The Research Excellence Award for PhD Students and the Best Poster Award were also presented to encourage outstanding doctoral students.

In addition, the final year project exhibition showcased 30 research projects and results from graduating students. 41 outstanding students from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Department of Computer and Information Science, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Department of Electromechanical Engineering, Department of Mathematics and Department of Physics and Chemistry were awarded for their projects. These projects covered various fields, including marine monitoring, cultural heritage conservation, computer graphics and visual computing, health monitoring, architectural design, wireless charging, and artificial intelligence. The exhibition allowed the industry to appreciate the creativity of the students, discover their strengths, and design products that can make life easier and meet the needs of society.

Guests who attended the opening ceremony of the event included Che Weng Keong, acting deputy director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Wong Kin Mou, head of the Department of Educational Research and Planning, Education and Youth Development Bureau; Ip Chong Wa, member of the Board of Directors of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau; Ricky de Sousa, director of facilities of Sands China Ltd; Wong Shu Hung, executive director of FSE Lifestyle Services Limited; Nick Ng, director of Business Consultation Department, BoardWare Information System Limited; Eugene Xu, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Zhongzhi Software Development Co Ltd; and Jasmine Tong, account manager of InfoMacro Information Technology Limited.