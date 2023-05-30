Vernon Cat Walk Showcases Kelowna Fashion Designer Kat Van Zant's Sweet DeesCreations Line
Polson Artisan Night Market Hosts Venue for Local Designers and Models to ‘Strut their Stuff’KELOWNA, BC , CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com reports on fashion designer Kat Van Zant and her Sweet DeesCreations line, as she participated in her first fashion show on May 26th, at the By Polson Artisan Night Market- (https://www.polsonmarket.com) in Vernon, BC. The local fashion event held from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm featured the talent and artistry of local designers and models.
Investor Ideas first reported on Kat Van Zant launching her bold and colourful designs on November 14, 2022.
Kat Van Zant, when talking about how the fashion show impacted her as a new designer said, "It was pure magic; seeing my designs on a diverse range of models was a dream come true. It felt surreal, like a whimsical adventure that had me floating on cloud nine. It was great being part of a body-positivity Fashion Show. I can't wait to chase even more opportunities in the future! ".
She continued, “I will be having a sale for 10% off your order when you spend $50.00 or more using the code: Sale10% till June 9th 2023”.
Kat’s designs will be for sale and showcased at her next upcoming event at the East Kelowna Market, Into the Woods Market at Wiseacres Farm and Distillery on June 25th 11-3 pm The Wiseacre Farm Distillery is located at 4275 Goodison Road, Kelowna, BC V1W 4C6.
Contact Sweet DeesCreations and Katharina Van Zant
Website: www.sweetdeescreations.ca
Instagram: sweetdeescreations
TikTok: sweetdeescreations
Email: deescreations1995@gmail.com
Contact Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/
Disclaimer/Disclosure:
https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp
800 665 0411
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here