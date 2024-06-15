Exploring Mining Podcast Talks to CEO of Panther Minerals Inc. ( CSE: PURR)
CEO, Rob Birmingham, Discusses opportunities in Uranium and Summer Exploration Plans for Panther Minerals
Panther Minerals Inc. (CSE:PURR.CN)VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today’s Exploring Mining Podcast, featuring another Saturday edition with Rob Birmingham, CEO of Panther Minerals Inc.(CSE: PURR)
In this episode, host Cali Van Zant talks to Rob about mining for uranium in Alaska, Panther’s Fireweed prospect, and the Boulder Creek Property (more info here).
Rob speaks about why energy independence and nuclear capability are important.
He also talks about some of the historic drill results for their property. Full company press release here
Listen to the podcast
https://www.spreaker.com/episode/panther-minerals-inc-the-hunt-for-uranium-in-alaska--60389196
Watch the episode on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/XMqJX1aCwu8
Read this in full at https://www.investorideas.com/news/2024/exploring-mining/06151Rob-Birmingham-PURR-Uranium.asp
Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts
Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify
About Panther Minerals Inc.
Panther Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. https://pantherminerals.ca/
Boulder Creek Deposit
Discovered in 1977 in western Alaska, by means of airborne radiometric data, Boulder Creek is the most northerly known sandstone-type property in the world which may host Uranium
First explored by Houston Oil & Minerals between 1979 and 1981 – completing 52 core holes (3,463 m) and about 60 m of near-surface split-tube sampling in 21 holes ¹
Lastly explored by Triex Minerals between 2006-8 – completing 22 core holes (2,217m) + Historical Geochem, airborne radiometric data and surface prospecting ²
Boulder Creek has a historic resource estimate (non-National Instrument 43-101 compliant) of one million pounds U308 at an average grade of 0.27 per cent and average thickness of three metres and depth of mineralization from surface to 120 metres.
The foregoing is a historical estimate made prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, nor does it use the categories of mineral resources set forth in NI 43-101.
District Scale Expansion
Significantly enlarged Boulder Creek Uranium property now comprising 9,065 Ha – extending North Northwest – South Southeast for approximately 30 KMs and between 3 to 7Km in width
Strategic expansion to include prospective Fireweed target discovered due to strong airborne radiometric anomalies ¹
Significant potential for discoveries on largely unexplored project
The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.
Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/
Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List.asp
About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.
Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring Panther Minerals Inc is a paid for service on Investorideas.
Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Panther Minerals Inc. is a paid featured advertisement podcast stock on Investorideas.com and Exploring Mining. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp
More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/
Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp
Follow us on X @investorideas @exploringmining
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas
Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+ +1 800 665 0411
email us here