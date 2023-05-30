TGW completes successful implementation of a highly automated fulfillment center for Victoria’s Secret & Co.

TGW automation in the Victoria's Secret & Co. ecommerce fulfillment center

The showcase project in Columbus, Ohio is impressive not only due to its size but also because it sets new standards in performance and flexibility.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria's Secret & Co. will use the new fulfillment hub in Columbus for sending out online orders to customers across the United States. In order to ensure short lead times, quick delivery and high quality of service, the fashion label has invested in a powerful fulfillment solution.

TGW WAREHOUSE SOFTWARE CONTROLS ALL PICKING PROCESSES

With the FlashPick® system for automatic order fulfillment, online orders can be picked efficiently and with a high degree of variability. The TGW Warehouse Software handles the planning, control, monitoring and optimization of all picking processes. The modular software structure covers not only storage management within the TGW shuttle, but also order release, inventory sequencing, picking flow control and visualization.

UP TO 225,000 ORDERS PER DAY

At peak times, the agile FlashPick® system can handle up to 640,000 picks per day, along with an automated pick-to-light system handling 360,000 picks per day. The fulfillment center’s high-performance core element is a shuttle system with usable storage locations where Stingray shuttle vehicles handle the fully automated storage and retrieval of goods. Orders are then compiled at manual PickCenter One workstations as well as one robotic PickCenter Rovolution.

TGW AS PARTNER OF CHOICE

"The completion of the automated fulfillment distribution center solution for Victoria's Secret & Co. represents another milestone for TGW in North America," reports Rhett Williamson, Chief Operating Officer of TGW North America. "This once again highlights our expertise and our experience in the successful implementation of large and complex projects."

TGW Systems Inc.
TGW Systems Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

TGW completes successful implementation of a highly automated fulfillment center for Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
TGW Systems Inc.
TGW Systems Inc.
Company/Organization
TGW Systems Inc.
3001 Orchard Vista Dr SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49506
United States
+1 616-648-7738
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

More From This Author
TGW completes successful implementation of a highly automated fulfillment center for Victoria’s Secret & Co.
TGW’s freezer competence gives Norwegian grocery market leader ASKO a boost
FullPick: TGW presents an efficient solution for automated mixed pallet and split case picking
View All Stories From This Author