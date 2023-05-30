MK Nature Center will host ‘Celebrating Pollinators’ event on June 10

The event is a great way to learn about Idaho’s native bees and how they are important to all of us. People will have the opportunity to learn about making their own “bee hotels” to put in their yards, how pollinators see flowers differently than humans and why big game animals rely on pollinators too.

Other hands-on-education stations will be located around the nature center grounds and include face painting, spin to win games and more.

For more information or inquiries, please contact the MK Nature Center located at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise or call 208-334-2225.