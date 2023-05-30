Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces $10 Million To Support Upgrades for Senior Centers in Connecticut

State Making $9 Million of This Funding Available to Municipalities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter today announced that the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $10 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be used to support upgrades and enhancements at senior centers statewide in Connecticut.

The state is designating $9 million of this funding to be distributed to municipalities. The municipalities can use the funding to support upgrades at their local senior centers through:

Facility improvements, which can cover a variety of capital improvements, including air and HVAC systems, lighting, accessibility features, vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and repurposing; and

Programming, which can include the acquisition of program registration software, web design renovation capability, extended senior center hours, special or focused entertainment or programming, while also encompassing expanded staff hours to support those programs, when applicable.

The remaining funds will be used by the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services to support its statewide senior center activities. This includes items such as improving online services for senior centers, supporting senior center events, and developing media campaigns that promote engagement at senior centers.

Governor Lamont said, “Connecticut’s cities and towns do a great job supporting older adults through the operations of their senior centers, which provide incredibly valuable services to many residents statewide. Being able to expand that crucial support through upgraded facilities and modernized services keeps older adults actively involved in their communities and connected to local services.”

Commissioner Porter said, “Our senior centers are valued hubs that foster both independence and community support. The Department of Aging and Disability Services is pleased to see not only direct funding for senior centers to continue that charge, but also a way to engage and connect these centers at a coordinated state level. Our State Unit on Aging has worked hard with our partners to find ways to engage older adults with information, assistance, socialization, educational programs and so much more.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “These critical ARPA funds will support senior center programs and services and ensure that these facilities are safe and accessible for all. Senior centers across Connecticut provide immeasurable value to the lives of our elderly residents. I am deeply proud to have fought for this funding to support our seniors and help keep them connected to their community.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said, “Senior centers play a really important role in making sure that older people in Connecticut are engaged in their communities and have access to support systems and resources. Thanks to federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, cities and towns throughout the state will be able to update their facilities and expand their programming so that our growing population of seniors continue to have a welcoming place to spend time and stay connected.”

U.S. Representative John B. Larson (CT-01) said, “American Rescue Plan funding we passed in Congress has supported new resources for residents in each and every community across Connecticut. Seniors have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Dedicating this funding to facility upgrades and services at senior centers is a worthwhile investment as communities continue to recover from the pandemic and will improve opportunities for residents in our state for years to come.”

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney (CT-02) said, “American Rescue Plan dollars are paying dividends once again for eastern Connecticut residents. With $9 million available to towns across our state, senior centers will be able to improve services and facilities to ensure our senior citizens receive high-quality care and opportunities. I encourage the senior centers in eastern Connecticut to take advantage of this great funding opportunity.”

U.S. Representative Jim Himes (CT-04) said, “From exercise classes to digital literacy trainings to cultural excursions, senior centers in Connecticut provide programming that is vital to the social and emotional wellbeing of older adults. This type of investment is exactly why Congress passed the American Rescue Plan – to help our more vulnerable populations recover from the social isolation necessitated by the pandemic, and to fund services that make our communities healthier, better places to live.”

To obtain funding, municipalities must develop a plan and submit it, along with an application, to the Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services’ Unit on Aging. Applications will be accepted through June of 2024. More information for municipal officials is available online at portal.ct.gov/ADS-SeniorCenterARPA.