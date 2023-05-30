New “WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel” Tool Takes Center Stage at BCLA Conference
First In-Person Presentation of Innovative Process to Help Treat Dry Eye DiseaseST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. LOUIS (May 30, 2023) The first in-person demonstration of the World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon’s new, practical tool to help with the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye disease will happen at the upcoming 2023 BCLA Clinical Conference & Exhibition on Saturday, June 10, at 9:00 am BST. Global eye care practitioners (ECPs) in Manchester will hear directly from the wheel developersworld-renowned educators Professors Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones, and James Wolffsohn about how and why it was designed. The at-a-glance, interactive tool allows ECPs to easily reference three pillars of mitigation, measurement, and management through an accessible format for the broadest possible use.
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and further explore the WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel, which is now available on demand along with the recent webinar series focused on the diagnosis and treatment of dry eye disease at dryeye.worldcouncilofoptometry.info. The website also features other evidence-based, practical tools that optometrists and staff can use regardless of their geographic location or available resources.
“We are excited to present the WCO Alcon Dry Eye Wheel to colleagues and friends from around the globe at BCLA,” said Lyndon Jones, DSc, FCOptom, FAAO, Director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE) in the School of Optometry and Vision Science at the University of Waterloo (Canada). “This easy-to-use tool will help to improve quality of life for our patients as we navigate the journey toward diagnosis and treatment of dry eye disease.”
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease can be a chronic, painful condition. About 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide (1), with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. (2) The education initiative brings together world-renowned experts to share the latest dry eye disease data and science with the entire optometric community.
__________________________________
(1) MarketScope (2020) 2020 Dry Eye Products Market Report. A Global Analysis for 2019 to 2025. October 2020.
(2) Stapleton F, Alves M, Bunya VY, Jalbert I, Lekhanont K et al. (2017) TFOS DEWS II Epidemiology Report. Ocul Surf 15 (3): 334-365.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
Media Contacts
Charla Kucko, McDougall Communications for the World Council of Optometry
charla@mcdougallpr.com or +1-585-434-2146
Kevin Nicoletti, Director, Global Franchise Communications, Alcon
kevin.nicoletti@alcon.com or +1-817-551-8549
Charla Kucko
McDougall Communications
+1 585-434-2146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram