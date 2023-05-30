GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS ACKNOWLEDGED AMONG THE MOST SUCCESSFUL COMPANIES IMPACTING THE IT INDUSTRY
GDS ranks on the CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List
This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving transformative outcomes for our clients.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Global Data Systems to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.
— Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems
CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today’s IT industry and the global technology supply chain.
"Being recognized on the prestigious CRN Solution Provider 500 list is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional expertise of Global Data Systems,” said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. “We are honored to be acknowledged among the most successful companies impacting the IT industry. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and driving transformative outcomes for our clients."
“It’s a distinct honor to recognize CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today’s top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”
CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About Global Data Systems
Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. Backed by more than 35 years of experience, we help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
For more information about Global Data Systems' services and solutions, visit www.getgds.com.
