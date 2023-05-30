UTV Rollover with Multiple Juveniles Injured in Milan

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

May 30, 2023

Milan, NH – On the morning of Saturday, May 27, 2023, two juvenile passengers sustained injuries after the UTV they were riding on rolled over in a pull off on the Head Pond Connector Trail in Milan.

It was determined that at approximately 9:45 a.m., Thomas Markievitz, 51, of Gilmanton, NH, lost control after rapidly accelerating while making a left turn in a pull-off area on the side of the trail. As Markievitz spun the UTV it rolled onto its side. The two juveniles who were in the back seats of the 4-seater UTV sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and a 911 call was immediately placed from the scene requesting medical assistance.

Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Milan Fire Department, Milan and Dummer Ambulance, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded. The two injured juveniles were transported by ambulances to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash was excessive acceleration. Markievitz was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind UTV enthusiasts of the seatbelt and helmet/eye protection requirement for operators and/or passengers under the age of 18. Learn more at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html.