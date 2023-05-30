Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,293 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,841 in the last 365 days.

UTV Rollover with Multiple Juveniles Injured in Milan

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Eric Fluette
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
May 30, 2023

Milan, NH – On the morning of Saturday, May 27, 2023, two juvenile passengers sustained injuries after the UTV they were riding on rolled over in a pull off on the Head Pond Connector Trail in Milan.

It was determined that at approximately 9:45 a.m., Thomas Markievitz, 51, of Gilmanton, NH, lost control after rapidly accelerating while making a left turn in a pull-off area on the side of the trail. As Markievitz spun the UTV it rolled onto its side. The two juveniles who were in the back seats of the 4-seater UTV sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and a 911 call was immediately placed from the scene requesting medical assistance.

Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, Milan Fire Department, Milan and Dummer Ambulance, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded. The two injured juveniles were transported by ambulances to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Concluding an on-scene investigation of this crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash was excessive acceleration. Markievitz was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind UTV enthusiasts of the seatbelt and helmet/eye protection requirement for operators and/or passengers under the age of 18. Learn more at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html.

You just read:

UTV Rollover with Multiple Juveniles Injured in Milan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more