AV-Comparatives: Webinar - The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity
Join Usman Choudhary, VIPRE Security Group and Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives as they discuss the future of machine learning in cyber security including:
AI empowered Cybercriminals are setting the IT Security World on fire!”GLOBAL, ONLINE, USA / AUSTRIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Insights: The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
Challenges confronting CISOs are evolving beyond technology, cybersecurity, and controls, as Gartner predictions for 2023 reveal. “By 2025, lack of talent or human failure will be responsible for over half of significant cyber incidents" and "by 2025, the consumerization of AI-enabled fraud will fundamentally change the enterprise attack surface driving more outsourcing of enterprise trust and focus on security education and awareness.”
- What is machine learning/AI in the context of cybersecurity
- The different approaches to machine learning
- Leveraging Attack Chains to combat malware
- The role of machine learning/AI in the future of cybersecurity
This informative webinar will be recorded, so please go ahead and register if you are not able to attend live, but wish to receive the recording.
