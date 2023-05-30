AV-Comparatives: Webinar - The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Join Usman Choudhary, VIPRE Security Group and Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives as they discuss the future of machine learning in cyber security including:

AI empowered Cybercriminals are setting the IT Security World on fire!”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
GLOBAL, ONLINE, USA / AUSTRIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Insights: The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity

Challenges confronting CISOs are evolving beyond technology, cybersecurity, and controls, as Gartner predictions for 2023 reveal. “By 2025, lack of talent or human failure will be responsible for over half of significant cyber incidents" and "by 2025, the consumerization of AI-enabled fraud will fundamentally change the enterprise attack surface driving more outsourcing of enterprise trust and focus on security education and awareness.”

Join Usman Choudhary, Chief Product Officer, VIPRE Security Group and Co-Founder, Peter Stelzhammer, AV-Comparatives as they discuss the future of machine learning in cyber security including:

- What is machine learning/AI in the context of cybersecurity
- The different approaches to machine learning
- Leveraging Attack Chains to combat malware
- The role of machine learning/AI in the future of cybersecurity

This informative webinar will be recorded, so please go ahead and register if you are not able to attend live, but wish to receive the recording.

You can register here:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7416008447826026843

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here

You just read:

AV-Comparatives: Webinar - The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives: Webinar - The Future of Machine Learning and AI in Cybersecurity
AV-Comparatives certifies only 4 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions for its Anti-Tampering Ability
AV-Comparatives - Anti-Tampering-Tests für Cybersicherheitslösungen - nur 4 haben bestanden - Enterprise IT Security
View All Stories From This Author