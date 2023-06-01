New Orleans Musical Sensation Valerie Sassyfras to Host Sassyfras Hits the Big 7-0 Birthday Blowout at the Old Point Bar
New Orleans’s Valerie Sassyfras, is set to host Sassyfras Hits the Big 7-0 Birthday Blowout on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 8 pm until 11 pm at the Old Point Bar.
"I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh, and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life."

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans's very own Valerie Sassyfras is set to host Sassyfras Hits the Big 7-0 Birthday Blowout on Monday, July 3, 2023, from 8 pm until 11 pm at the Old Point Bar.
This year's bash will take place at New Orleans’ hip and historic Old Point Bar, which offers a genuine New Orleans experience. One guest's Tripadvisor review describes the venue as a "hidden gem in the Algiers neighborhood."
The Old Point Bar is located on historic Algiers Point, 545 Patterson Rd, New Orleans, LA 70114.
Tickets are available for purchase for $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sassyfras-hits-the-big-7-0-birthday-blowout-old-point-bar-tickets-645349627107
Sassyfras is pulling out all the stops, including a signature drink. This year’s signature drink will be the custom "Horny N Lazy" cocktail named after lyrics from her viral hit "Girl's Night Out.”
Valerie Sassyfras offers her crowds a unique and unforgettable musical experience featuring the electric accordion, mandolin, and keyboard. Her performances, solo or with her Sasshay dancers, "sass" her audiences with her infectious personality, villainously hip choreography, absurdly funny props, and a visual style that leaves them psychedelic after-burn.
Sassyfras is still reeling from the success of her “Electric Rain” album, released in April 2022. Reviews have applauded Sassyfras's style and describe it as a new wave and electro-pop hybrid with heavy zydeco influence. Of note are the tracks "Zydeco Girl," which serves as her artist's statement and explains the entire "Sassyfras" philosophy. Also notable is her song, "Once a Who Dat," a near-certifiable New Orleans Saints' pregame hype track.
In her ninth year performing throughout Louisiana, she has played alongside Louis Michot's Melody Makers, 3rd generation zydeco royalty Gerard Delafonse, and has become a staple at New Orleans events such as the Freret Street Market, Bayou Yacht Club Bayou Gras, and French Quarter Fest. She even has her own Mardi Gras event, the Krewe of Sass. A regular at historic venues like Old Point Bar, Three Keys at the Ace Hotel, and St. Roch Tavern, among many others, her music is also popular at listen-and-dine shows, most recently at Bourree Restaurant.
Sassyfras's breakout hits "Girl's Night Out," "Hide the Pickle," and "T-Rex & Me," earned her the spotlight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, MTV's Ridiculousness, and twice on America's Got Talent. Her fans, AKA "Sassers," love her and follow her anywhere, from her coveted "Yardi Parties" to her annual "Horny and Lazy Christmas Spectacular."
"I love making people forget their troubles, have a laugh, and enjoy life," Sassyfras says. "It's fun to add a little sass to your life."
A marvelous musician and entertainer with deep Louisiana roots, Sassyfras's life story is featured in a documentary, "Nobody May Come," which won Best Cinematography at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival and Best Documentary at The Toronto Arthouse Film Festival. The documentary follows her life from childhood to the present and describes her dedication to her craft.
Sassyfras's show is a one-of-a-kind experience featuring my original music and choreographic moves. My goal is to make you laugh. Once you see her show, as Ellen Degeneres described, "I guarantee you'll never stop thinking about it."
Sassyfras's music is featured on her YouTube channel, Spotify and Apple Music. If you plan to attend her Birthday Blowout on July 8th, count on bringing home a head full of contagious energy and catchy melodies from her latest release, "Electric Rain," in addition to some unforgettable memories.
About Valerie Sassyfras
Valerie Sassyfras is a force of nature. Rising to the top of all, she endeavors with an unforgettable style that includes lighthearted fun and funky choreography blended with wacky costumes and outrageous props. Valerie has made it her mission to give us all permission to laugh in a world that takes itself way too seriously.
Valerie Sassyfras - Girls Night Out (Official Music Video)