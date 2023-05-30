Room 8 Group Upgrades Visual Style, Presents New Logo and Website

The Group's new visual identity reflects its ever-growing and dynamic nature.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Room 8 Group, a leader in external game development and art production, announces the visual identity upgrade, including the logo, brand book, and official website. Since 2011, when the Group’s first brand was launched, it has expanded and now consists of 7 studios operating worldwide: Room 8 Studio, Dragons Lake, Massive Black, Solid Bash, PUGA, Heroic, and highlight QA. Each brand specializes in a different area of game development and art production, forming a unified yet multi-faceted creative powerhouse. The new branding reflects Room 8 Group's ever-growing and dynamic nature.

“In 12 years on the market, we have grown from a game development studio into a global group of companies. Growth can be challenging, yet, here we are, represented by seven studios based on four continents. We are growing and unlocking new business directions, and we need to show that in our branding. The Group's visual identity has become a reflection of how things are changing and scaling. The updated visual style was created with its own character, while remaining true to our dynamism and diversity of brands within the company. It fully represents the Room 8 Group's progressive nature and systemic approach.”

Anna Kozlova, Room 8 Group CEO

"With numerous service lines emerging over the last years—covering art production, PC, console, and mobile development, quality assurance, and more to come—we needed the clients to see the united nature of the Group. Each of our brands has a unique identity, but the visual style of the Group needs to be simultaneously the strongest and neutral, unifying. Think of it like this: Room 8 Group is the deep blue sky with a myriad of brand stars in it. The new “container” identity is clear and understandable, allowing us to effectively convey the strength of the Group’s service lines without overshadowing our distinct studios. We are proud of the upgraded style, and believe that it will be the herald of our further success in creating outstanding games."

Maikl Babenko, Art Service Line Marketing Lead at Room 8 Group

Room 8 Group’s brands provide a full range of art creation & direction services, game development & porting for all platforms, trailers & cinematics production, and quality assurance. The brands within Room 8 Group have worked on numerous award-winning games, providing services to more than 500 clients, including 7 out of 10 world’s largest publishers. The Group unites thousands of team members, and operates worldwide.