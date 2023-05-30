Women in Tech Texas Returns to Houston in May 2023 to Explore - The New Frontier
EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of the Women in Technology World Series, Ascend Global Media, announce the return of Women in Tech Texas for May 30 - 31 at the Hyatt Regency, Houston, with speakers including SpaceX’s President and COO.
Hailed as the “go-to technology conference for women in Texas” by the organizers, the two day in-person event will unite over 1,000 attendees from across Texas to explore The New Frontier, the evolved theme for 2023. Featuring over 60 expert-led sessions, The New Frontier will explore today’s most essential next-gen technologies that are disrupting industries and providing solutions to society's biggest challenges, as well as review forward-thinking concepts that are changing the modern structures of business and the workforce.
The launch of Women in Tech Texas is an essential element of the organization’s return to in-person experiences celebrating the growth of the tech sector in Texas in recent years. The event promises to be an unmissable opportunity for the entire Texan women in tech community to gather in one place. The recently announced speaker lineup currently includes industry heavyweights such as Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO at SpaceX, Janet Heins, Chief Information Security Officer at iHeartMedia, Dr. Virnitia Dixon, US Chief Diversity Officer at Santander Consumer USA, Leng Lim, VP, Head of Commercial Architecture and Technology Solutions at HP and Alicia Jimenez, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Business Technology Platform at SAP Success Delivery Center with more to be announced.
Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest adoption of technology and access proven career strategies to elevate in their career and achieve their full potential.
Tickets are on sale here for $649 for a Premium Pass and $499 for a Standard Pass.
ABOUT WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY WORLD SERIES
Founded in 2015 in London, The Women in Technology World Series has been the habitual stomping ground for the women in tech community to learn about the latest technology trends, grow their networks and elevate in their careers. Over the past six years, the series has enjoyed unprecedented success, expanding to several locations across the globe including San Francisco, Boston, Amsterdam and London.
Michaela Jeffery-Morrison founded the series with the mission to create a global movement for change in tech. The series provides content that inspires and educates, helps form connections that last well-beyond the event dates and crafts experiences that shake the industry into action. The event's core belief is that equal opportunity and representation within technology is essential to the balanced and inclusive development of the sector.
ABOUT ASCEND GLOBAL MEDIA
Ascend Global Media is a progressive media business founded by the diversity pioneer Michaela Jeffery-Morrison, the creator of the Women in Tech World Series.
We connect businesses with talent and talent with businesses. At Ascend Global Media, we create content that inspires and educates. Through a series of live events across the world, and the global women in tech community, we strive to deliver connections, opportunities, inspiration and knowledge to the women and businesses that make up the technology sector by assembling the best female minds to talk tech, the world, and our future.
For speaker and general enquiries please contact: joao@women-in-technology.com
For sponsorship enquiries please contact: caprene@women-in-technology.com
For group ticket enquiries please contact: hpurdy@ascendglobalmedia.com
