Sailing Vagabond Shares Wisdom Beyond the Horizon

These thought-provoking stories explore universal facets of the human existence. Forbes called him one of the most promising young executives, but Scott Davis’ internal compass beckoned him to a world beyond the boardroom.

Potent insights on human nature, relationships, decision-making, family and the meaning of life called “an inspiring guide you should reread often.”

I would say that I wrote the book ... with the idea of sharing a few handfuls of key concepts that when properly understood can transform a human lifetime into something spectacular.” — Scott Davis

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leader, tech founder and adventurer Scott Davis reveals principles on how the world and the human brain work through deeply insightful observations in his new book, Surf the Seesaw: Unconventional Essays on Balance, Beauty, and Meaning in Life.

When he was 30, Forbes called him one of the country’s most promising young corporate executives, but Davis stepped off the career treadmill to spend years exploring the world. His adventures led him to remote shores in the South Pacific, the Atlantic and the Caribbean, where he faced many challenges, met many interesting people and saw many different models of meaningful living.

In Surf the Seesaw, Davis shares his unique life experiences through which he contemplates key concepts that drive the world — the common theme being active balance.

Inspired by his life and adventures, this collection of 30 thoughtful essays provides profound insight on a wide variety of topics, including:

- Human nature and, in particular, common misconceptions about how the brain works

- Relationships and how to cultivate healthy ones without losing oneself in the process

- Decision-making and a few bad assumptions at the root of many regrettable choices

- Positive parenting to raise amazing kids

- The meaning of life and, specifically, how to create meaning in a universe dominated by chaos

Each thought-provoking essay concludes with an invitation to put core concepts into action, so readers can work toward more effective behaviors. For anyone searching for lasting satisfaction and meaning in life, Surf the Seesaw offers the essential toolkit needed to create balance, accountability and greater happiness.

“I would say that I wrote the book with my children and grandchildren in mind,” Davis said in a recent interview. “With the idea of sharing a few handfuls of key concepts that when properly understood can transform a human lifetime into something spectacular — something with so many positive consequences that the universe’s norm of entropy will have a hard time erasing the evidence of the person’s existence.”

Reviews

“Flawless writing, engaging storytelling, and actionable advice that is helpful to anyone seeking to find their purpose.” — Literary Titan

“Surf the Seesaw is not one of those books you only read once and forget; rather it is an inspiring guide you should reread often.” — Readers’ Favorite

“Parts entertaining, parts poignant but interesting throughout, there are key points in this book that will resonate with me long after reading.” — LoveReading

About the Author

Scott Davis’ adult life has followed an explorer’s wandering path: corporate leader, tech entrepreneur, adventurer, inventor and essayist.

Profiled by Forbes at 30 as a rising star in corporate leadership, he ignored industry expectations and walked away from the executive suite to pursue a life off the beaten path, ultimately selling everything and heading off to sea in an old sailboat. Returning to the states at 50, Davis patented innovations in boatbuilding and founded a company to help sailors fulfill their dreams of building their own sailboats.

Today, Davis spends much of his time writing and speaking on how to create a meaningful life, guiding friends and family on adventures, teaching boatbuilding, and occasionally making something interesting in his workshop.

For more information, visit www.surf-the-seesaw.com, or follow the author on Twitter (@surf_the_seesaw), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SurfTheSeesaw/) or Insta-gram (@surf_the_seesaw).

Surf the Seesaw: Unconventional Essays on Balance, Beauty, and Meaning in Life

Publisher: Azure Innovation Services

Release Date: March 31, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8987500408 (paperback)

Available from Amazon.com, BN.com and thousands of other retailers