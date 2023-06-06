Legal and IT Recruiter, Strategic Recruitment Solutions, Celebrates It's 13th-Year Anniversary
Strategic Recruitment Solutions offers dedicated direct-hire placement of attorneys, paralegals, legal secretaries, and IT personnel.
Amy Shanks, Legal Recruiter at SRS
Since 2010, the SRS has matched top companies with top talent throughout the Gulf Region offering dedicated direct-hire placement of legal and IT personnel.
Our team has always been the key to our success, and our reputation is based on the success of our clients.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Recruitment Solutions (SRS) is proud to celebrate its 13th-year anniversary. With locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, SRS assists top-tier Legal and IT professionals in finding the right opportunity to work and helps progressive companies identify and recruit the highest quality talent.
— Amy Shanks
Since its start in 2010, SRS has focused on matching top companies with top talent in the Gulf Region. Offering dedicated direct-hire placement of attorneys, paralegals, legal secretaries, and IT personnel, the recruiters at SRS strive to confidentially network and connect with candidates who are interested in a career move or who want to know of opportunities that will take their career to the next level.
“As we celebrate our 13th anniversary, we want to express our gratitude for the support and trust that our clients, staff, and community have placed in us. We are proud to have been a part of the Gulf Region and look forward to many more years to come," says Legal Recruiter Amy Shanks.
SRS's industry-expert recruiters offer insight and guidance to help companies and careers grow. A trusted name in the community, the company's goal is to thoroughly understand the needs of both employers and job seekers so that they can become reliable partners in the hiring process.
“Our team has always been the key to our success, and our reputation is based on the success of our clients,” says Shanks, "We believe in acquiring talent beyond expectations resulting in a strong client partnership that allows us both to focus on what we do best."
For more information on Strategic Recruitment Solutions, visit us at https://www.strategicrecruitmentsolutions.com/
About Strategic Recruitment Solutions
Since its start in 2010, Strategic Recruitment Solutions has been a leader in executive search solutions specializing in the Legal and Information Technology fields. Headquartered in New Orleans with an affiliate office in Baton Rouge, the recruiting firm strategically identifies and places top-tier talent in the legal and professional fields –including attorneys, paralegals, administrative support staff, and Information Technology Professionals. The Strategic Recruitment Solutions team has over 20 years of combined specialized recruiting experience meeting the needs of a divergent, dynamic client base in the Southeast area and beyond.
Amy Shanks
Strategic Recruitment Solutions
+1 504-261-1611
amy.shanks@strategicrec.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other