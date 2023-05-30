FAGALII AIRPORT REOPENING KEYNOTE SPEECH DELIVERED BY: Hon. Minister of MWTI, Afioga Olo Afoa Fiti Vaai

SAMOA, May 30 - 29 MAY 2023 @ 3PM

Reverend Petaia Le’avai

Honourable Member of the Council of Deputies

Honorable Prime Minister

Honorable Deputy Prime Minister

Honorable Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Parliament

Honorable Leader of the Opposition party

Associate Ministers and Ministers of Cabinet,

Members of Parliament,

Distinguished Members of the Diplomatic Corp,

Heads of Government Corporations and Ministries,

Partners of the Samoa Airport Authority

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to this special occasion today as we mark the re-opening of the Fagalii International Airport.

Fagalii was originally constructed in 1969, with the first commercial flights commencing in April, 1970. It was closed in January 2005 when Polynesian Airlines was no longer using suitable aircrafts to service Fagalii Airport. Four years later, it was reopened by Polynesian Airlines on 1 July 2009, however, it was shut down again on 31 December 2019.

The reopening of Fagalii today marks the accomplishment of one of the objectives in the Government’s Pathway for the Development of Samoa (PDS) to enhance and provide easy access for our People and for that reason, we are committed to making sure that it meets the highest standards of safety and security.

In this first phase of rehabilitation of Fagalii Airport, I can assure you all that it has met all requirements required under the Civil Aviation Rules and Regulations, to ensure the continued safe and efficient operations of the airport.

For the second phase of this project, one of our key focuses will be to extend the runway. This is essential to guarantee that aircrafts are able to operate to its full certified capacity. Additionally, this expansion will enable us to extend services to other Pacific destinations.

This is a critical piece of infrastructure for Samoa as this is the key link in Samoa’s connectivity to American Samoa and very soon, to our brothers and sisters in the Pacific region. The reopening of Fagalii Airport is a pivotal step and indication that Samoa can continue to develop and prosper.

On that note, I wish to acknowledge and commend the support and efforts of Afioga I le Faipule o le Itumalo, Alii ma Faipule of Fagalii Village, the Samoa Airport Authority Chairman, Board of Directors, management and staff, as well as the contribution of other Government Ministries and SOEs that were involved in ensuring this day becomes a reality.

I also wish to recognize Ulia Construction who worked tirelessly to ensure this refurbishment was completed on time and within budget.

I would also like to especially thank the Government of New Zealand for the gifting of the new X-Ray scanner equipment for Fagalii Airport which will assist in further enhancing and securing our borders.

I am confident that this airport will be a great asset to Samoa and its people and I look forward to seeing it thrive in the years to come.

With that said, I, the responsible Minister for Civil Aviation of Samoa, hereby declare Fagalii International Airport open!

Ia fa’amanuia mai le Atua I lenei galuega.

Soifua ma ia Manuia!