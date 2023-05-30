Nancy Mellon and Healing Story to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MANLIUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Story as medicine is needed everywhere today! Nancy Mellon has been living with storytelling as a healing art for decades. She loves to convince doubters they can be healing storytellers for themselves and others.

How does storytelling improve well-being? Nancy facilitates the kind of storytelling that sees challenges as grist for increased well-being. Storytelling for healing inspires insights inclusive of body, soul and spirit. To navigate challenging circumstances of any sort with the help of story imagination we listen deeply and muse. Multi-dimensional imagination and intuition circulate within our whole being as they radiate from the cosmos, and arise from the earth beneath our feet. Such narratives tap fonts of wisdom into words that deeply refresh, renew and guide us onward, sometimes in very surprising ways.

Nancy works internationally as a teacher, professional counselor and life coach to help others find greater self - knowledge and creative confidence in life. She has packed her experiences into the now classic Healing Storytelling. Storytelling with Children, and the US Book award-winning book Body Eloquence, books which are available in several languages. Also listen to her podcasts. You will find abundant guidance to deepen your own life story and connect more closely with yourself, your family, friends, and communities. Look also for her online and in-person courses and talks. Sign on for some private sessions. All of her offerings brim with well-tried and proven ways to weave words that will guide and inspire you with honest integrity, and the joy of healthy creative self-expression.

Nancy Mellon became especially attentive to the power of storytelling while teaching students in multi-cultural classrooms. She discovered deeply relevant storytelling structures that correspond with energy patterns and precise organic processes. Her awareness of storytelling as a very effective healing art grew as circles of adults eagerly gathered with her for two decades at The School of Storytelling at Emerson College in Forest Row, England, and more recently through her School of Therapeutic Storytelling in the United States.

Nancy assists authentic, purpose-filled well-being through every stage of life. In private and group settings, she supports positive transformations of even very entrenched health, family and community challenges. Participants in all of Nancy's offerings come from a wide spectrum of professions, age groups and cultures who seek healing perspectives and soul and spiritual nourishment for their daily lives. Creative courage, honest vulnerability, and sharing in private and group sessions can awaken astonishing new dimensions of compassion and confidence.

