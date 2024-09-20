Petroleum Engineering Consultant and Adventure Marathoner Scot Buell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After retiring from Chevron in 2018, Petroleum Engineer Scot Buell continues to consult with the oil and gas industry. Buell’s four-decade-long tenure at Chevron saw him traversing the United States—Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and California—before scaling international heights. His multifaceted role encompassed running drilling rigs, meticulously planning oil wells, reservoir simulation, reserve estimating and managing field operations involving over a thousand wells. Each responsibility underscored his technical acuity and leadership skills cultivated in the dynamic and often challenging field of petroleum engineering.

Reflecting on his career, Buell shares, “Petroleum engineering includes drilling, production, reservoir. I did all those things at different times. When I was a young guy, I would run the drilling rigs, drill the wells, and then I was a drilling engineer and planned the wells, and then I also worked as a field supervisor, actually operating oil fields with 50 guys working for me. We had a thousand wells all pumping oil out of the ground. Later, I did all the development assignments and worked in business planning, health, environment and safety. So, you know, pretty much anything to do with upstream, I pretty much did most of that. Having completed the Master Blackbelt Lean Six Sigma certificate program, offering my expertise as a consultant is a natural step.”

A defining element of Buell’s journey is his educational foundation, strengthened significantly by both his and his wife’s commitment to excellence. As graduates of the Colorado School of Mines, their academic pursuits solidified their careers in the petroleum industry. Buell’s path to success was not straightforward; a gap year after high school was marked by various odd jobs, from construction to operating a Zamboni. These experiences helped instill a determination to pursue a career offering stability and growth.

“It became clear to me that education was my gateway to a fulfilling career,” Buell notes. “Petroleum engineering is a robust and rewarding field, offering one of the highest-paying four-year degrees for decades. This motivated me to invest in my education wholeheartedly.”

With his wife, an accomplished geological and civil engineer, Buell embarked on a global journey, contributing to groundbreaking projects across Indonesia, Canada, Venezuela, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. His participation in the Society of Petroleum Engineers as a section officer and lecturing engagements worldwide provided a platform to share knowledge and foster industry-wide innovation.

“The collaborative spirit of the engineering community is something I’ve always cherished,” Buell explains. “My wife and my travels and international projects not only enriched our professional expertise but also deepened our appreciation for diverse cultural and operational landscapes.”

Climate Change: Embracing Sustainable Energy While Acknowledging Petroleum’s Contribution

The most remarkable aspects of Buell’s narrative is his forward-thinking stance on climate change and sustainable energy. Acknowledging the undeniable positive impact petroleum has had on our modern world, the reality is that climate change is real. He also highlights the nuanced challenges of identifying truly green solutions, such as the environmental impact of lithium extraction for electric vehicle batteries.

“Climate change is an existential challenge that demands immediate and sustained action,” Buell emphasizes. “While petroleum engineering has been my life’s work, I advocate for a balanced approach that incorporates renewable energy sources. Nuclear energy, despite its controversies, is a critical component of an environmentally sustainable future.”

As part of sustainable development Buell is both a subscriber and investor in Recompose that is pioneering human composting in the USA. Conventional burials that use formaldehyde for embalming make the human remains highly toxic and carcinogenic. Cremation typically uses a significant volume of natural gas that yields toxic ash and carbon dioxide. Considering earth’s population is exceeding 8 billion, we must move to greener and sustainable solutions for managing human remains. Buell is planning to be tree fertilizer as part of his end of life plans.

Buell also reflected on the significant cultural transformations within the petroleum industry, spurred by pivotal lawsuits in the 1980s involving major companies like Chevron and Exxon. These legal battles catalyzed reforms that eradicated discriminatory practices and nurtured a more egalitarian and respectful workplace environment.

“The shifts in workplace culture have been profound,” Buell explains. “From an era marked by significant challenges in discrimination and harassment, the industry has made commendable strides towards inclusivity and respect. Regulatory scrutiny has played a vital role in these developments, fostering a more equitable and diverse work environment.” This transformation preceded the current DEI revolution by 30 years.

Post-Retirement Passion: Athletics and Health

Before retiring, Buell dedicated himself to maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle, encapsulated by his passion for athletics. He has set an ambitious 28 component goal to run marathons, cycle, ski and climb the highest point on every continent. He has completed 27 out of the 28 components, Everest being the remaining incomplete component. Ranked as top 100 in the world for his age group by Abbott Labs, which sponsors the six major World marathons (Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Berlin and Tokyo), Buell’s rigorous daily exercise regimen, alongside a vegan diet and zero processed foods or sugar, exemplifies his commitment to health and wellness.

“A lifestyle based upon fitness and health best practices are integral to a fulfilling retirement,” Buell shares. “Exercise and associated VO2max are the most important predictor of longevity and overall well-being. My disciplined approach to health has enabled me to remain energetic and productive, even after retiring from an intensive career. In 2023, I completed the Abbott Six Star Challenge by running in all six majors, and I just skied my seventh continent this month in Chile. It’s beautiful there. Chile is my favorite country to visit in South America as it has one of the most stable governments with the most stunning mountain ranges.”

Planning for Retirement: A Balanced Approach

Scot Buell’s insight into retirement planning underscores the importance of a holistic approach, combining financial stability with health and well-being. His disciplined regimen, emphasizing exercise and a whole, plant-powered food diet, serves as a testament to the benefits of planning for a well-rounded lifestyle.

“Everyone should have pragmatic approach to diet and exercise,” Buell explains. “Avoiding dietary extremes and focusing on balanced, nutritious, whole food coupled with regular physical activity is key. Planning for retirement is not just about financial preparedness but also about ensuring you have the physical and mental vigor to enjoy this new chapter of life.”

Close Up Radio will feature Scot Buell in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, September 24th at 4pm EST and with Jim Masters on Wednesday, September 25th at 4pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Scot Buell, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/rsbuell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.