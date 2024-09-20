Daniel Ruth of Dignity Life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phrase “Tikun Olam” is Hebrew for “to repair the world.” Our guest has been doing just that by leaving the world better than he found it – through his personal life and especially through his involvement in the business world, particularly in the area of senior care. This is the story of Daniel Ruth.

Daniel Ruth is the founder and principal of Dignity Life. Dignity Life offers three main services – consulting for healthcare workers and organizations, consulting for seniors and families, and expert witnessing. “My goal is to combat ageism in my own small way with individuals,” declares Daniel. “My ultimate goal is to provide outstanding senior care one adult at a time.”

“As for healthcare worker consulting, I work with staff, with the goal of mentoring the next generation of healthcare leadership and healthcare workers in such a way that they are passionate about their work,” explains Daniel. “When it comes to consulting for organizations, for example, if a sponsor is considering developing a senior living facility, I can help in the design and development, the operational cash flows, and the construction cash flows. I can help organizations develop new communities. I can also develop market research.”

“If a healthcare provider is having trouble, I can go in, evaluate them, and make specific recommendations,” adds Daniel. I have helped organizations get in better compliance with regulations.”

Operating globally, Daniel has worked with many organizations in the United States, as well as his native Canada. One notable location is the Sharon Home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he was involved in the reimagining and relocation to its current location. In Overland Park, Kansas, he helped to develop a whole new care campus known as Village Shalom. Recently, in the Bay Area, he was involved in two notable projects. One was the modernization of the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Living. The other was the design and development of a brand-new community known as Moldaw Residences, based in Palo Alto, California.

“I also consult seniors and their families navigate through the senior living healthcare system,” summarizes Daniel. “For example, if an older adult or family are considering either independent living, assisted living, or skilled nursing care, and they want assistance in evaluating their needs, I can help them navigate those decisions.”

“In addition to consulting, I also work as a senior care expert witness, where I work in legal cases in which the older adult, their families, or the actual sponsor of the community may potentially be negatively impacted,” notes Daniel. “Elder abuse is one of the most significant areas of practice and concern.” Daniel offers his expert witnessing services statewide throughout California.

Daniel, originally from Canada, and the youngest of three boys, has always maintained a passion for senior care. It runs in his family, as one older brother is a geriatrician. The other older brother was previously a hospital administrator, and currently runs a digital health company to provide seniors with in-home medical devices.

“I have been running and developing these types of organizations for almost forty years – specifically senior living,” summarizes Daniel. “This interest also came about due to my parents’ commitment to the Jewish community and beyond.”

“I am genetically coded to do this work,” declares Daniel. “These values were instilled in me at a very young age. We are also the sum total of our experiences.”

As for the future, Daniel desires to develop a series of master classes that relate to senior living management and leadership. “The goal is to leverage myself on a broader scale,” shares Daniel. “I would like to pass along this information to other people.”

“The sheer numbers of individuals who will need assistance and support in their later years has profoundly grown,” concludes Daniel. “We need to ensure that we have a culture that respects the lives of seniors, so that they can live in their later years with dignity.”

Close Up Radio will feature Daniel Ruth in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday September 23rd at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://dignitylife.us/

