Runecast Partners with REAL Security to Boost Application Protection in the Adriatics
Leading cloud-native application protection platform, Runecast, welcomes Adriatic security distributor REAL security into its Partner Network.
Together, we're not just enhancing business continuity, but also building a safer digital environment while helping to cut costs.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for AI-powered automation of risk-based vulnerability management, continuous compliance audits, container security and more efficient ITOM, is pleased to announce its partnership with renowned security distributor REAL security d.o.o. in the Adriatic region.
— Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager at Runecast
The collaboration between Runecast and REAL security is set to benefit Adriatic organizations by integrating advanced technologies into their processes, enhancing information access, and bolstering business data security.
"With REAL security's expertise in the Adriatic market and our AI-powered CNAPP solution, we have the right blend of technology and intelligence to secure and streamline IT operations," said Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager at Runecast. "Together, we're not just enhancing business continuity, but also building a safer digital environment while helping to cut costs."
The Runecast Partner Network will benefit from REAL security bringing a deep understanding of customer needs for reliable and cost-effective solutions in the Adriatic region. REAL security will add the Runecast platform to its portfolio of innovative products and tailored consultations.
“We are excited to partner with Runecast, to bring its AI-powered capabilities to our customers,” said David Ivačič, Sales Director at REAL security. “As a leading provider in the CNAPP space, with a commitment to continuous innovation, Runecast can provide our customers with proactive AI-driven solutions for vulnerability management, container security, continuous compliance and far more efficient IT operations management.”
With this partnership, Runecast continues to expand its global Partner Network, bringing its cutting-edge CNAPP solutions to more companies across the globe, and solidifying its position as a leader in the IT security industry.
REAL security d.o.o. is a value-add distribution and engineering company specialized in information security. It is focused on the needs of business users in demand of comprehensive, reliable and proven solutions. REAL security’s experts provide quality consultancy, design, construction and maintenance of complex computer networks and sophisticated software solutions.
VISIT BOTH COMPANIES AT RISK CONFERENCE 2023
Security professionals can see Runecast and REAL security together in action at RISK CONFERENCE 2023 on 6-7 June. For more information, visit: https://risk-conference.com
