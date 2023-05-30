Runecast Partners with REAL Security to Boost Application Protection in the Adriatics

Runecast and REAL Security logos

Runecast Partners with REAL Security in the Adriatics

Leading cloud-native application protection platform, Runecast, welcomes Adriatic security distributor REAL security into its Partner Network.

Together, we're not just enhancing business continuity, but also building a safer digital environment while helping to cut costs.”
— Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager at Runecast
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for AI-powered automation of risk-based vulnerability management, continuous compliance audits, container security and more efficient ITOM, is pleased to announce its partnership with renowned security distributor REAL security d.o.o. in the Adriatic region.

The collaboration between Runecast and REAL security is set to benefit Adriatic organizations by integrating advanced technologies into their processes, enhancing information access, and bolstering business data security.

"With REAL security's expertise in the Adriatic market and our AI-powered CNAPP solution, we have the right blend of technology and intelligence to secure and streamline IT operations," said Michiel de Lepper, Global Enablement Manager at Runecast. "Together, we're not just enhancing business continuity, but also building a safer digital environment while helping to cut costs."

The Runecast Partner Network will benefit from REAL security bringing a deep understanding of customer needs for reliable and cost-effective solutions in the Adriatic region. REAL security will add the Runecast platform to its portfolio of innovative products and tailored consultations.

“We are excited to partner with Runecast, to bring its AI-powered capabilities to our customers,” said David Ivačič, Sales Director at REAL security. “As a leading provider in the CNAPP space, with a commitment to continuous innovation, Runecast can provide our customers with proactive AI-driven solutions for vulnerability management, container security, continuous compliance and far more efficient IT operations management.”

With this partnership, Runecast continues to expand its global Partner Network, bringing its cutting-edge CNAPP solutions to more companies across the globe, and solidifying its position as a leader in the IT security industry.

REAL security d.o.o. is a value-add distribution and engineering company specialized in information security. It is focused on the needs of business users in demand of comprehensive, reliable and proven solutions. REAL security’s experts provide quality consultancy, design, construction and maintenance of complex computer networks and sophisticated software solutions.

VISIT BOTH COMPANIES AT RISK CONFERENCE 2023
Security professionals can see Runecast and REAL security together in action at RISK CONFERENCE 2023 on 6-7 June. For more information, visit: https://risk-conference.com

Jason Mashak
Runecast Solutions Ltd.
pr@runecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Runecast Insights – Vulnerabilities Management and Assessment

You just read:

Runecast Partners with REAL Security to Boost Application Protection in the Adriatics

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jason Mashak
Runecast Solutions Ltd. pr@runecast.com
Company/Organization
Runecast
124 City Road
London, EC1V 2NX
United Kingdom
+420 777 317 727
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Runecast Solutions Ltd. is a leading global provider of a patented, AI-powered proactive vulnerability management and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) for security, compliance, risk mitigation and more efficient IT Operations Management (ITOM). Forward-focused enterprises like Avast, DocuSign, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and Merck/MSD rely on Runecast for proactive vulnerability and configuration management, security and compliance assessment, operational efficiency and mission-critical stability. Headquartered in London, U.K., Runecast is a Gartner Cool Vendor, is recommended by CISA, and has won Computing awards for Cloud Security Product of the Year and Best Place to Work in Digital.

www.runecast.com

More From This Author
Runecast Partners with REAL Security to Boost Application Protection in the Adriatics
Runecast Wins Computing’s 2023 Enterprise Threat Detection Award
Runecast Seeks North American Security-Focused Channel Partners
View All Stories From This Author