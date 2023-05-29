RUSSIA, May 29 - Mikhail Mishustin: “We will discuss in detail the accumulated experience of implementing the profile national project. We will determine the main goals for the mid-term perspective. We will review what measures are essential in supporting small and medium businesses. We will see what else we can do for the most effective implementation of the adopted resolutions. We will make sure the support measures we are discussing and adopting meet the expectations of small businesses.”

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Government Commission meeting on the Development of Small and Medium Businesses

Before we begin, I would like to congratulate all those present on your recent professional holiday – the Day of Russian Entrepreneurship. In addressing you, I would like to thank all businesspeople – both those that are just starting their businesses and those at long established companies – for their contribution to the development of the country, as well as their initiative and desire to create new things that have a positive impact on the economy.

At the meeting with representatives from Delovaya Rossiya, the President emphasised that the restoration of the historical traditions of domestic businesses and entrepreneurship and the development of new ones are key factors in the maintenance of social stability and our sovereignty. The President suggested announcing a five-year period of entrepreneurship in Russia, and it is important to fill this with specific, practical work. The President has determined the main areas. They include the improvement of the business, the investment climate, the growth of the efficiency and modernisation of economic industries, and of course, the personnel and professional education and new formats of public-private partnership. It is necessary to conduct this work in close interaction with the regions, municipalities, and public and business associations.

Government Commission meeting on the Development of Small and Medium Businesses

Today, we will conduct a meeting of the Government Commission on the Development of Small and Medium Businesses. We will discuss in detail the accumulated experience of implementing this profile national project. We will determine the main goals for the mid-term perspective. We will review what measures are essential to support small and medium businesses. We will see what else we can do for the most effective implementation of the adopted resolutions. We will make sure the support measures we are discussing and adopting meet the expectations of small businesses. What we want to achieve should coincide with the views of small and medium business owners. This feedback is badly needed, as the President always reminds us.

Small businesses not only create new jobs but also largely help create a comfortable environment for the Russian people. Small and medium businesses are taking part in resolving many issues that are vital for people. And, of course, they facilitate the promotion of interesting ideas and innovations.

More to be posted soon...