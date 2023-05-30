Aspire Systems’ cutting-edge Software Engineering Expertise has been acknowledged with ISG Digital Case Study Award 2022
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a cutting-edge provider of technology services, has stated that it has been honored by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with the 2022 ISG Digital Case Study Award, presented to the technology and business service providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.
Out of a record number of provider submissions—more than 320, up 30 percent from 2021—the outstanding case studies were selected by ISG. The majority of the digital transformation projects displayed in the submissions were focused on technology modernization programs with the goal of enhancing user experience and driving revenue growth. The ISG Digital Case Study Awards evaluate the objectives, solutions, and outcomes achieved through digital transformation projects. Selections for the awards are based on a multi-dimensional assessment of the tangible impact of digital transformation on the client’s business and the uniqueness of the provider’s solution, among other factors.
The case study from Aspire Systems that was honored with this prestigious award is about a leading global semiconductor manufacturer in RF Power. They were looking to significantly enhance various processes and workflows across the organization. Aspire Systems helped them transform by developing new applications leveraging Intrexx, a low-code platform to streamline workflows, as well as to improve speed and accuracy. Aspire Systems played an important role in shaping their program objective and key outcomes by actively engaging with stakeholders and sponsors across the organization to ensure the successful adoption of the new applications and workflows. According to ISG, this case study is a compelling example of transformation based on a low-code platform that accelerated the roll-out of new applications and streamlined workflows.
According to Aju Mathew, VP of Development Services, "We are glad that Aspire Systems' Software Engineering Case Study has garnered significant recognition, standing out amongst the exceptional entries in the prestigious ISG Digital Case Study Awards. This accomplishment demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions like usage of low-code-platforms that provide significant value to our clients. It also serves as a monument to our relentless pursuit of excellence in technology modernization. We are honored to be acknowledged for our commitment to excellence and will continue to push boundaries and shape the digital landscape for our clients."
About Aspire Systems:
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 200 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies run smart business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our customers and employees. The company currently has over 4750 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
