Global Football Industry to gather in Saudi Arabia for the Second Edition of the World Football Summit

Football's Finest Unite: Dignitaries and Leaders Illuminate the Launch and Press Conference in Riyadh Pioneers at the Helm: (From left) Hema Kandy, Hicham El Amrani, Jan Alessie, and Shaker Mayoof, Lead the Way at Riyadh's Launch and Press Conference

WFS has partnered with Saudi conglomerate Ajlan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment to host the next five editions of the Asian summit

We look forward to our partnership with World Football Summit, the premier platform for the football industry, and have high expectations for what we can achieve together over the upcoming years.” — Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to welcome the global football industry for the second edition of World Football Summit Asia in December 2023. Riyadh will become the epicenter of the football world as it hosts key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football.Scheduled for December with the backdrop of the FIFA Club World Cup, the WFS Asia aims to bring together over 1,500 representatives and stakeholders from the football ecosystem. The event will feature 150+ speakers, with 70% of attendees being decision- makers from leading football clubs and sports businesses, and more than 100 media representatives are expected to attend, providing extensive coverage. Over two action- packed days, attendees will have the opportunity to accelerate business growth through strategic networking and knowledge-sharing sessions.World Football Summit, the leading platform connecting the football industry worldwide, has reached an agreement with Saudi conglomerate Aljan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment to host the next five editions of the Asian summit in Riyadh. The inaugural WFS Asia took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Mohamed Bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, Deputy Chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding, made the following comments on WFS Asia:“Bringing an event like the World Football Summit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perfectly aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. We firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people from all corners of the globe and forge valuable commercial partnerships. Football's unrivaled popularity has the potential to generate employment, boost corporate tourism, and create talent development opportunities for industry professionals. We look forward to our partnership with World Football Summit, the premier platform for the football industry, and have high expectations for what we can achieve together over the upcoming years.”The decision to host WFS Asia in Saudi Arabia highlights the country's growing prominence as a global sports powerhouse. The Kingdom has already secured the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and has attracted top talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is a major contender for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Alongside football, the nation has made significant strides in other sports, including LIV, eSports, and more. The recent success of the Qatar World Cup has also helped shine a light on the broader region's potential in the global sports industry.WFS Asia will take place in December 2023, coinciding with the FIFA Club World Cup and is garnering the support of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), the Saudi Professional League and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). WFS Asia aims to bring together all key stakeholders to foster growth and collaboration in the football industry with the mission to establish the summit as an annual fixture on the global football calendar.Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 16 events and has built a global community of 80,000+ sports industry executives throughout its platforms. Top names in the industry, including Gianni Infantino, Fatma Samoura, Ronaldo Nazario, Samuel Eto’o, Peter Moore, and Cindy Cone have participated, showcasing the event's significance in the global football landscape."We are proud to partner with Saudi Conglomerate Aljan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment in hosting the Asian edition of WFS in Riyadh for the next five editions," said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder and Director of World Football Summit."Given Saudi Arabia's aspiration to establish itself as a leading force in global sports, it made perfect sense for World Football Summit to organize an event here, connecting key regional football stakeholders with their international counterparts."For more information about the event, please visit https://asia.worldfootballsummit.com/ 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭World Football Summit is the premier platform connecting the football industry worldwide. Through conferences, events, and digital platforms, WFS provides opportunities for stakeholders to network, discuss trends, and collaborate to shape the future of football.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐣𝐚𝐧 & 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐀𝐓 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Established in 1979, Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest private sector conglomerates in the Middle East region, employing over 15,000 people in more than 25 countries and across 75 companies. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Holding has embarked on a significant investment program into more than 20 diverse sectors, including Events & Entertainment. SAT Entertainment, specializes in organizing and hosting world-class events, creating memorable experiences for attendees.

World Football Summit Asia 2023: The Football Industry Will Gather in Saudi Arabia