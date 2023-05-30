Pursuit of Happiness: This Father Created a Beauty Brand for His Daughter

Bill Xiang Lorde and Belle Office Bill Xiang with Models

From humble beginnings to beauty industry disruptor, Bill and his Lorde+Belle and RealHer, redefine beauty while embodying empowerment and self-expression.

FOOTHILL RANCH, CA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the beauty industry is a multi-billion dollar empire and filled with thousands of skincare and beauty products that often prioritize packaging, marketing, and branding over real results, it takes a visionary to create something truly special. That visionary is Bill Xiang, the founder of two beauty brands, Lorde+Belle and RealHer. His story is one of perseverance, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of happiness.

Bill's life is divided into three phases, as he puts it - the pursuit of money, the pursuit of achievement, and the pursuit of happiness. Bill grew up with humble beginnings and a burning passion to achieve financial stability for his family. At the age of 10, he overheard a conversation between his parents about their lack of funds and made a promise to himself to change that. He worked tirelessly throughout his school years, selling products for his father's business and later in college, he was selling computers and computer parts. Despite his initial success, Bill faced numerous failed business ventures, but his drive and determination to succeed never wavered.

It wasn't until he entered the beauty industry as a sales representative, selling cosmetics products from China to the US, that he found his true calling. Despite facing countless rejections, he worked tirelessly, often staying up until the early hours of the morning to make sales calls because of the time difference. His hard work paid off as he sold over $30 million worth of products in his first two years of his career.

With his newfound success, Bill entered the pursuit of achievement phase, building and growing his company, hiring like-minded individuals, and setting higher goals for himself and the business. However, after years of success in business, Bill realized that the most important thing in life is to pursue happiness. Watching his team grow and succeed, spending quality time with his family, and feeling grateful for the life he has created, happiness became his top priority.

And so, Lorde+Belle and RealHer were born. These brands represent more than just beauty businesses to Bill, they represent his journey, the obstacles he overcame, and the family he has built. With over a decade of working together, the culture at Lorde+Belle and RealHer is one of unity, belonging, and a commitment to empowering others.

Lorde+Belle is a skincare brand that sets a new standard in the industry, focusing on science-backed effectiveness, innovation, and empowering women and men. The brand prioritizes the latest technology and highest percentage of active ingredients to provide unparalleled skincare solutions. Their innovative RegenPen, a nano-channeling tool that triggers the skin's natural repair process, is a testament to the brand's commitment to embracing the latest technology.

RealHer, on the other hand, was founded with the goal of spreading a message of self-love and empowerment to women everywhere. This makeup brand features high-performance products with positive affirmations, like “I love myself” and “I will rise,” inscribed on each item, reminding us to believe in ourselves and radiate positive energy. When you wear RealHer, you are not just enhancing your beauty, you are making a statement, joining a movement that empowers women everywhere.

Bill's commitment to empowering others extends beyond the products themselves. He recently made the decision to switch RealHer’s business model from traditional retail to omni-channel social selling, with the goal of empowering women in a tangible way. By delivering effective products and empowering women, Bill and his companies are making a difference in the world, helping people achieve their best skin, feel beautiful, and become financially stable.

The story of Bill Xiang and Lorde+Belle and RealHer serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the beauty of following one's dreams. It serves as a reminder to never give up.

From Bill:

“My daughter is the reason why I created REALHER makeup. She is the most precious person in my life, and I want her to grow up feeling confident, beautiful, and empowered. But I know that she faces many challenges and pressures in this world that can make her doubt herself and her worth.

I know that she is not alone. I know that there are millions of girls and women who struggle with their self-image, who feel insecure about their appearance, who compare themselves to unrealistic standards of beauty. I know that there are many messages in social media and society that tell them they are not good enough, not thin enough, not pretty enough. I also know that there are many products in the market that exploit these insecurities, that use inappropriate or offensive language on their package to sell their products, that make women feel like they need to change themselves to fit in.

That's why I started REALHER makeup. I wanted to create a makeup brand that celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of women, that inspires them to embrace their inner beauty, that empowers them to express themselves authentically.”



"As a beauty manufacturer for over 15 years, I came across situations where brands would sacrifice potency over cost saving over and over again. Even my wife was complaining to me that she couldn’t find a skin care brand that she completely trusted and whose products actually worked. One night after hearing my wife’s complaint, I decided, 'why not create a new brand of our own' and really make a difference for all women.

That’s how Lorde+Belle skincare line was born, pouring all my 15 years of resources, expertise and beauty manufacturing experience into this collection, we developed innovative products with the highest potency, making sure they produced maximum results.

We focused on a simple system of Cleanse, Repair and Hydrate, designing the formulas with clean, safe ingredients utilizing the EU standard as our baseline. Our clinicals speak for themselves and we’re very proud that Lorde+Belle skincare line is becoming the favorite products for more and more people! "

