Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,062 in the last 365 days.

2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala Celebrates Outstanding Achievements in Workplace Health and Safety

2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards

2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards

Award recipients celebrate at the Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala

Celebrating Safety at the Pinnacle Awards Gala

MSABC Logo

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC Logo

In a gala celebration on June 8, The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC will recognize leading B.C. businesses for health and safety achievements.

The Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala is an incredible opportunity to stop and celebrate employers that work proactively to keep their people safe and leaders who invest in prevention.”
— Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing and Safety Alliance of BC

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gala celebration on Thursday, June 8, The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC will present more than 30 awards recognizing leading British Columbia businesses for exceptional achievements in workplace health and safety. The event celebrates businesses and leaders for excellence in workplace health and safety within B.C.’s $17 billion manufacturing and food processing sector.

“Health and safety at work is something too many businesses take for granted. Its importance is often not acknowledged until something goes wrong,” explains Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing and Safety Alliance of BC. “The Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala is an incredible opportunity to stop and celebrate employers that work proactively to keep their people safe and leaders who invest in prevention.”

In addition to 26 Safety Pinnacle Awards, the Alliance will unveil the 2023 winners of the prestigious Soaring Eagle Leadership Award, Apex Award, and the Manufacturing Safety Innovator, Joint Health and Safety Excellence, Fantastic Four Risk Leader, and Small Business People First awards.

The Soaring Eagle Leadership Award is awarded to an executive leader for outstanding safety leadership. 2023 finalists include:

• Amit Golan | Plant Manager, CKF Inc.

• Jonathan Robertson | COO, RIMEX Supply Ltd.

• Michael Simone | President, Puratos Canada

The Apex Award is awarded to a safety leader committed to building and advocating for a healthy and resilient safety culture. 2023 finalists are:

• Roger Hall | Health & Safety Manager, RIMEX Supply Ltd.

• Michelle Lofting | Manager, Health & Safety, Factors Group of Nutritional Companies

Over the past year these individuals and teams have led their companies towards recognizing the value and impact of safety culture on improved workplace morale and production. Tickets for this year’s Gala are on sale until Friday, June 2.

More on the Safety Pinnacle Awards, 2023 nominees: safetyalliancebc.ca/gala

To learn more about the Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala and get tickets, visit safetyalliancebc.ca/gala

- 30 -

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC CEO Lisa McGuire is available for interview or comment.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jean Fong, Communications and Content Marketing Specialist
604-991-7423 | j.fong@safetyalliancebc.ca

Jean Fong
Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC
+1 604-991-7423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala Celebrates Outstanding Achievements in Workplace Health and Safety

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more