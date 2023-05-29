2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala Celebrates Outstanding Achievements in Workplace Health and Safety

2023 Safety Pinnacle Awards Celebrating Safety at the Pinnacle Awards Gala Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC Logo

In a gala celebration on June 8, The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC will recognize leading B.C. businesses for health and safety achievements.

The Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala is an incredible opportunity to stop and celebrate employers that work proactively to keep their people safe and leaders who invest in prevention.” — Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing and Safety Alliance of BC

CHILLIWACK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gala celebration on Thursday, June 8, The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC will present more than 30 awards recognizing leading British Columbia businesses for exceptional achievements in workplace health and safety. The event celebrates businesses and leaders for excellence in workplace health and safety within B.C.’s $17 billion manufacturing and food processing sector.

“Health and safety at work is something too many businesses take for granted. Its importance is often not acknowledged until something goes wrong,” explains Lisa McGuire, CEO of the Manufacturing and Safety Alliance of BC. “The Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala is an incredible opportunity to stop and celebrate employers that work proactively to keep their people safe and leaders who invest in prevention.”

In addition to 26 Safety Pinnacle Awards, the Alliance will unveil the 2023 winners of the prestigious Soaring Eagle Leadership Award, Apex Award, and the Manufacturing Safety Innovator, Joint Health and Safety Excellence, Fantastic Four Risk Leader, and Small Business People First awards.

The Soaring Eagle Leadership Award is awarded to an executive leader for outstanding safety leadership. 2023 finalists include:

• Amit Golan | Plant Manager, CKF Inc.

• Jonathan Robertson | COO, RIMEX Supply Ltd.

• Michael Simone | President, Puratos Canada

The Apex Award is awarded to a safety leader committed to building and advocating for a healthy and resilient safety culture. 2023 finalists are:

• Roger Hall | Health & Safety Manager, RIMEX Supply Ltd.

• Michelle Lofting | Manager, Health & Safety, Factors Group of Nutritional Companies

Over the past year these individuals and teams have led their companies towards recognizing the value and impact of safety culture on improved workplace morale and production. Tickets for this year’s Gala are on sale until Friday, June 2.

More on the Safety Pinnacle Awards, 2023 nominees: safetyalliancebc.ca/gala

To learn more about the Safety Pinnacle Awards Gala and get tickets, visit safetyalliancebc.ca/gala

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC is the not-for-profit health and safety association for British Columbia manufacturers and food processors and WorkSafeBC Certifying Partner for the Occupational Safety Standard of Excellence (the Certificate of Recognition, or COR, program for the manufacturing sector). The Alliance is committed to transforming the health and safety culture of organizations through effective OHS management systems, training, and certification. safetyalliancebc.ca

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC CEO Lisa McGuire is available for interview or comment.

