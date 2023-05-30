Forrester Cites CalypsoAI for AI Protection in 2023 Report

CalypsoAI, the leaders in AI Security, are cited in The Top Cybersecurity Threats In 2023 report by Forrester

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- At CalypsoAI, we have always been alert to the evolving nature of cybersecurity threats in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space. As 2023 progresses, we find ourselves in a landscape filled with complex threats, impelling us to intensify our efforts and commitment to providing leading-edge Large Language Model (LLM) security.Recently, The Top Cybersecurity Threats in 2023 report by Forrester highlighted the importance of our mission by underscoring the emerging threat to AI deployments, particularly in the context of LLMs like ChatGPT. Attackers are leveraging generative AI to execute attacks at unprecedented speed and complexity. One such novel method involves introducing untested code into the organization’s source code, which is then deployed with no oversight or due diligence. Such activity could lead to reputational harm, financial losses, and diminished consumer trust, if not even more serious issues.In this landscape of escalating threats, our team at CalypsoAI understands the criticality of our role. We recognize that while many organizations may not be immediately aware of this threat in the generative AI domain, it's essential to anticipate, understand, and counter these attacks. Being recommended by Forrester for our ability to protect and defend against LLM-enabled attacks reinforces our mission and commitment. However, the recognition also adds a layer of responsibility to continually innovate, refine, and excel in our offerings. Our team understands that every stride we take does not just facilitate our growth, but enables us to provide a safer, more secure AI ecosystem for everyone.As we continue our journey, we remain grounded in our purpose: to narrow the compliance and security gaps inherent in LLM usage. And while the AI landscape will keep evolving, our dedication to providing innovative solutions to the newest generation of LLM cybersecurity defenses remains unwavering.

